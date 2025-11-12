Pacu Jalur (BOATKID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pacu Jalur (BOATKID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pacu Jalur (BOATKID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pacu Jalur (BOATKID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 997.74M $ 997.74M $ 997.74M Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 141.78K $ 141.78K $ 141.78K All-Time High: $ 0.014555 $ 0.014555 $ 0.014555 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0001421 $ 0.0001421 $ 0.0001421 Learn more about Pacu Jalur (BOATKID) price Buy BOATKID Now!

Pacu Jalur (BOATKID) Information Join the dance. Farm the aura. #BoatKid Join the dance. Farm the aura. #BoatKid Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FJjKH9Xp2SvNDNUSN7X9T4uMNafFEYzbZpnwEZXKpump

Pacu Jalur (BOATKID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pacu Jalur (BOATKID) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOATKID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOATKID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOATKID's tokenomics, explore BOATKID token's live price!

