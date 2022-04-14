BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Information BlackCardCoin is a cryptocurrency initiative that aims to combine the convenience of a credit card with the benefits of blockchain technology. Targeted towards users who seek premium services and rewards, BlackCardCoin (BCC) offers a novel approach to spending and investing in the digital age. Official Website: https://blackcardcoin.com Whitepaper: https://download.blackcardcoin.com/BCCoin_BlackCardCoin_Technical_Whitepaper_v2.pdf?_gl=1*1mn6o7*_ga*MTQzMTY5MDA1OS4xNzEyNTY1NDQ1*_ga_TWMNZ2FJVB*MTcxMjU3MTI1Mi4yLjAuMTcxMjU3MTM5Ni4wLjAuMA.. Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x450593Bf7f2d7E559E38496CfB06bDCE5E963795 Buy BCCOIN Now!

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.19M $ 1.19M $ 1.19M Total Supply: $ 150.00M $ 150.00M $ 150.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.86M $ 17.86M $ 17.86M All-Time High: $ 33 $ 33 $ 33 All-Time Low: $ 0.029521368654668333 $ 0.029521368654668333 $ 0.029521368654668333 Current Price: $ 0.11904 $ 0.11904 $ 0.11904 Learn more about BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) price

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BCCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BCCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BCCOIN's tokenomics, explore BCCOIN token's live price!

How to Buy BCCOIN Interested in adding BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BCCOIN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BCCOIN on MEXC now!

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Price History Analyzing the price history of BCCOIN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BCCOIN Price History now!

BCCOIN Price Prediction Want to know where BCCOIN might be heading? Our BCCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BCCOIN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!