Axiome (AXM) Information Axiome is a DeFi ecosystem centered around its Layer1 blockchain, Axiome Chain, and its native token, AXM. The platform is designed to host various interconnected projects that not only share their revenues with AXM stakers in the form of stablecoins or their native tokens but also enhance community engagement and platform growth. Official Website: https://axiome.pro/en Whitepaper: https://en.axiomeinfo.org/ Block Explorer: https://axiomechain.org/ Buy AXM Now!

Axiome (AXM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Axiome (AXM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.02M $ 21.02M $ 21.02M All-Time High: $ 0.95 $ 0.95 $ 0.95 All-Time Low: $ 0.01433629069593638 $ 0.01433629069593638 $ 0.01433629069593638 Current Price: $ 0.02102 $ 0.02102 $ 0.02102 Learn more about Axiome (AXM) price

Axiome (AXM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Axiome (AXM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AXM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AXM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AXM's tokenomics, explore AXM token's live price!

