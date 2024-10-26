AdvertisingTimeTrace (ATT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AdvertisingTimeTrace (ATT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AdvertisingTimeTrace (ATT) Information Advertising Time Trace (ATT) is a Web3.0 project that merges RWA and DePin technologies. It utilizes a unique DA-AIOT-P (Decentralized Asset-AI Internet of Things-Payment) mechanism to build a new digital advertising ecosystem that integrates physical advertising assets, e-commerce merchants, user resources, and digital technology. The ecosystem currently centers around an LED screen in Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong and is expanding across key commercial areas in Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, and Europe. Official Website: https://www.attglobal.io/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0xcCCf7C6552437ab1504C384C6Ed4501dAa3a9aC6

AdvertisingTimeTrace (ATT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AdvertisingTimeTrace (ATT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.41M $ 36.41M $ 36.41M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 125.28M $ 125.28M $ 125.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 3 $ 3 $ 3 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.2906 $ 0.2906 $ 0.2906 Learn more about AdvertisingTimeTrace (ATT) price

AdvertisingTimeTrace (ATT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AdvertisingTimeTrace (ATT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATT's tokenomics, explore ATT token's live price!

