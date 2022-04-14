AustralianShepherd (ASS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AustralianShepherd (ASS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AustralianShepherd (ASS) Information Australian Safe Shepherd is a community meme token forked from the infamous safemoon. The token is completely community driven and was fair launched. Every trade continues toward automatically generating liquidity locked inside of PancakeSwap's LP. Official Website: https://assfinance.net/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x7c63f96feafacd84e75a594c00fac3693386fbf0 Buy ASS Now!

AustralianShepherd (ASS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AustralianShepherd (ASS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10,000.00T $ 10,000.00T $ 10,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.56M $ 9.56M $ 9.56M All-Time High: $ 0.0000001472 $ 0.0000001472 $ 0.0000001472 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0000000009555 $ 0.0000000009555 $ 0.0000000009555 Learn more about AustralianShepherd (ASS) price

AustralianShepherd (ASS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AustralianShepherd (ASS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASS's tokenomics, explore ASS token's live price!

