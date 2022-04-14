Apu Apustaja (APU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Apu Apustaja (APU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Apu Apustaja (APU) Information APU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon. Official Website: https://apu.com/ Whitepaper: https://cdn.apu.community/apu_whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x594DaaD7D77592a2b97b725A7AD59D7E188b5bFa Buy APU Now!

Apu Apustaja (APU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apu Apustaja (APU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 98.19M $ 98.19M $ 98.19M Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 337.89B $ 337.89B $ 337.89B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 122.25M $ 122.25M $ 122.25M All-Time High: $ 0.00148 $ 0.00148 $ 0.00148 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000001170769029 $ 0.00000001170769029 $ 0.00000001170769029 Current Price: $ 0.0002906 $ 0.0002906 $ 0.0002906 Learn more about Apu Apustaja (APU) price

Apu Apustaja (APU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Apu Apustaja (APU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APU's tokenomics, explore APU token's live price!

Apu Apustaja (APU) Price History Analyzing the price history of APU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore APU Price History now!

APU Price Prediction Want to know where APU might be heading? Our APU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See APU token's Price Prediction now!

