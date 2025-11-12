AGI Alpha (AGIALPHA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AGI Alpha (AGIALPHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AGI Alpha (AGIALPHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 5.24M
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.24M
All-Time High: $ 0.03709
All-Time Low: $ 0.000577276480339268
Current Price: $ 0.005241

AGI Alpha (AGIALPHA) Information Every time an AI Agent completes a job on the AGI Alpha network, it turns into $AGIALPHA. This means more protocol activity = more $AGIALPHA demand. The token’s value is directly tied to adoption, not hype. Every time an AI Agent completes a job on the AGI Alpha network, it turns into $AGIALPHA. This means more protocol activity = more $AGIALPHA demand. The token’s value is directly tied to adoption, not hype. Official Website: https://agialpha.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/tWKHzXd5PRmxTF5cMfJkm2Ua3TcjwNNoSRUqx6Apump

AGI Alpha (AGIALPHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AGI Alpha (AGIALPHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGIALPHA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGIALPHA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGIALPHA's tokenomics, explore AGIALPHA token's live price!

AGI Alpha (AGIALPHA) Price History
Analyzing the price history of AGIALPHA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

