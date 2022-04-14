Acolyte by Virtuals (ACOLYT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Acolyte by Virtuals (ACOLYT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Acolyte by Virtuals (ACOLYT) Information Acolyt is a memecoin born from DTR (Decentralized Tech Researchers), created by @ghost93_x to address the challenges in the rapidly growing AI agent market. Faced with high costs and market noise, @kurorosage launched Acolyt as an experiment, quickly gaining traction. With a fair launch and personal investments from the founders, Acolyt now has a strong team of 12, including top AI developers. The mission is clear: to become the Oracle of AI agents, revolutionizing the ecosystem and providing clarity in a crowded market. Official Website: https://acolyt.ai/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x79dacb99a8698052a9898e81fdf883c29efb93cb Buy ACOLYT Now!

Acolyte by Virtuals (ACOLYT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Acolyte by Virtuals (ACOLYT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.55M $ 2.55M $ 2.55M Total Supply: $ 993.08M $ 993.08M $ 993.08M Circulating Supply: $ 968.86M $ 968.86M $ 968.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.61M $ 2.61M $ 2.61M All-Time High: $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 All-Time Low: $ 0.000065996165511156 $ 0.000065996165511156 $ 0.000065996165511156 Current Price: $ 0.002632 $ 0.002632 $ 0.002632 Learn more about Acolyte by Virtuals (ACOLYT) price

Acolyte by Virtuals (ACOLYT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Acolyte by Virtuals (ACOLYT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACOLYT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACOLYT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACOLYT's tokenomics, explore ACOLYT token's live price!

