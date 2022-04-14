888 (888) Information

888 is a heaven-sent cryptocurrency that harnesses the divine powers of the number 8. The project launched in November 2024, without a presale and with 100% of tokens available to trade. Paired with a hefty dev-provided SOL liquidity pool, 888 launched as one of the biggest ‘for the people’ cryptocurrencies on the Solana network. The main goal of the project is draw on the angelic and spiritual essence of its name, in order to elevate its population of holders to heaven…all whilst achieving its destiny of an $888 valuation. Community is king across all religions and cults, which is why 888 hosts various features for eliciting maximum ‘belonging’ amongst holders, including a completely democratised and fair token launch, accessibility across various decentralised crypto exchanges (DEXs), a relentless meme movement revolving around its cartoon mascot, and even a free meme creator on its website.