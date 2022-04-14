5ire (5IRE) Tokenomics
5ire (5IRE) Information
5ire is a dual-chain (EVM and WASM) blockchain ecosystem that focuses on combatting global sustainability issues, aligning to the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. At the core of 5ireChain (5ire’s native blockchain) is a SPoS (Sustainable Proof-of-Stake) consensus mechanism that incentivises validators towards sustainability to receive higher rewards.
5ire (5IRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for 5ire (5IRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
5ire (5IRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 5ire (5IRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 5IRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 5IRE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand 5IRE's tokenomics, explore 5IRE token's live price!
How to Buy 5IRE
Interested in adding 5ire (5IRE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy 5IRE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
5ire (5IRE) Price History
Analyzing the price history of 5IRE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
5IRE Price Prediction
Want to know where 5IRE might be heading? Our 5IRE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy 5ire (5IRE)
Amount
1 5IRE = 0.0005064 USD