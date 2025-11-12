$200M is a Soviet-style meme project launched on Solana in July 2025 via Bonk.fun. It reimagines market-cap growth as a planned economy for memes: a fixed-supply token (1B total) managed through a milestone-based unlock schedule, echoing a five-year plan. The campaign advances through clearly defined stages, each tied to FDV growth, until the ultimate directive is fulfilled—$200M FDV secured.