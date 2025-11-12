200Million (200M) Tokenomics
200Million (200M) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for 200Million (200M), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
200Million (200M) Information
$200M is a Soviet-style meme project launched on Solana in July 2025 via Bonk.fun. It reimagines market-cap growth as a planned economy for memes: a fixed-supply token (1B total) managed through a milestone-based unlock schedule, echoing a five-year plan. The campaign advances through clearly defined stages, each tied to FDV growth, until the ultimate directive is fulfilled—$200M FDV secured.
200Million (200M) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 200Million (200M) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 200M tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 200M tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand 200M's tokenomics, explore 200M token's live price!
How to Buy 200M
Interested in adding 200Million (200M) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy 200M, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
200Million (200M) Price History
Analyzing the price history of 200M helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
200M Price Prediction
Want to know where 200M might be heading? Our 200M price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Buy 200Million (200M)
Amount
1 200M = 0.000107 USD
Trade 200Million (200M)
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for