0xGen (XGN) Information 0xGen is a comprehensive AI-driven DeFi platform featuring an open-source LLM and DeFi trading algorithms. What 0xGen builds is to make transactions even easier by combining AI with user intent. Official Website: https://0xgen.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.0xgen.io/ Buy XGN Now!

0xGen (XGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 0xGen (XGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 112.50K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 426.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 264.03K All-Time High: $ 0.02022073 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00026491

0xGen (XGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 0xGen (XGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XGN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XGN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

