Memories are an essential part of who we are. If memory plays an essential role in shaping us, then the truth is that memory is by its very nature a partial thing, and only media such as images, sound and texts enable us to keep and remember our past. These supports also allow us to transmit memories to succeeding generations so that they can continue to celebrate the memory of those who have left. Memories are therefore precious goods that we must be able to treat as such. The paradox of the last few decades is to have succeeded in democratizing, thanks to digital technology, the production of memory-supports in an almost unlimited way, while at the same time having failed to offer solutions to preserve them over time. Indeed, it has become increasingly difficult to store all the data we create about our lives in a secure and reliable way. A USB key or a hard disk can be easily lost; storage clouds do not guarantee a strong respect for privacy; printed photos see their colours fade, etc... Added to this is the difficulty of automatically and reliably transmitting them to third parties. How can we be sure that this video of myself, stored in some cloud, will be transmitted in 30 years, or after my death, to a loved one? In response to these needs, Capsule Corp. is developing the Ternoa Blockchain. Designed to store and eventually transmit data in a secure way, Ternoa uses the state-of-the-art technology to secure the contents and the proper triggering of data transfers.
Ternoa (CAPS) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Ternoa (CAPS), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Ternoa (CAPS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Ternoa (CAPS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CAPS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CAPS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CAPS begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CAPS token verkennen!
