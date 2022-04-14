PRIMAL (PRIMAL) Tokenomie
PRIMAL (PRIMAL) Informatie
PRIMAL combines 2 massively successful concepts: STEPN-style sports + Chiliz-style fan tokens.
Designed for Mass Adoption:
Connecting fans with celebrity athletes Train & earn all types of fitness activities Trade your favorite athletes fan tokens.
Inner Circle PRIMAL’s Inner Circle connects fans & athletes like never before through it’s industry defining app. Think Patreon meets masterclass fuelled by the blockchain. The Inner Circle allows athletes from any discipline to create their own ecosystem supporting athletes throughout their careers offering revenue streams and media support. Users pay $PRIMAL to access the Inner Circles
Fan Token Current projects connects fans to institutions. PRIMAL seeks to decentralise away from large companies and connect fans directly to their favourite athletes. Athlete Fan Tokens (ATLs) are issued by athletes so fans get real, influential interactions. Fans buy $PRIMAL to access Fan Tokens.
Move2Earn Workout the way you want, when you want. Unlike other M2E projects that only focus on running and penalise you, PRIMAL is rolling out an app that rewards all types of fitness activities. Take what you have learned from athletes through the Inner Circle and start earning through the PRIMAL app immediately.
PRIMAL (PRIMAL) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor PRIMAL (PRIMAL), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
PRIMAL (PRIMAL) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van PRIMAL (PRIMAL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal PRIMAL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel PRIMAL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van PRIMAL begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van PRIMAL token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.