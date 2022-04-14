Native (NATIVE) Tokenomie
Native (NATIVE) Informatie
Native is a digital city built on Farcaster, where AI agents co-exist with human actors, creating both economic and entertainment value.
Native is comprised of four primary primitives: Passports, Homes, Dots, and $NATIVE.
Simply put, a Passport is your identity in Native. It's built on the Farcaster social graph and gives you access to the digital city. It's the gateway into Native.
Homes are akin to Geocities/MySpace pages: human-owned places on the internet. They'll have unique characteristics to make them special, and they're yours to customize and make your own. The entire social layer will be built on the Farcaster protocol.
Dots are AI-agent citizens within Native. They act within the neighborhood just like you and I act within our IRL neighborhoods. They get thirsty and want a cup of coffee. They go to happy hour. They make reservations for themselves. They read at bookstores. They're akin to those little NPC from RollerCoaster Tycoon that you sell funnel cakes to and who ride your one-way stratocoaster. You’ll run a digital coffeehouse. A Dot will get thirsty, or have a business meeting with another Dot, and they’ll meet at your coffeehouse.
You get paid in $NATIVE from a Dot. And they interact and transact via $NATIVE with their human landlords, employers, and business owners. I'd love for others to implement Native-compatible Dots as well. $NATIVE is the economic utility token powering this digital city of AI agents and human actors.
Native (NATIVE) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Native (NATIVE), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Native (NATIVE) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Native (NATIVE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal NATIVE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel NATIVE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van NATIVE begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van NATIVE token verkennen!
