EGG (EGG) Tokenomie
EGG (EGG) Informatie
Egg is a decentralized meme coin that pays homage to the viral Instagram egg of 2019, with an ambitious goal to flip Pepe as the reigning meme in the crypto space. As it embarks on this exciting journey, Egg aims to become the most viral meme on the Solana blockchain. Serving as a playful and entertaining cryptocurrency, Egg offers a unique platform for community engagement and rewards. Its standout utility lies in enabling users to participate in meme battles, providing both entertainment and potential rewards. With its presence across multiple chains and a community-driven ethos, Egg is more than just a meme coin; it's a lighthearted yet promising venture for investors and meme enthusiasts looking for a dynamic and engaging experience in the crypto world.
Once upon a time, in the bustling world of cryptocurrencies and internet memes, there was a visionary known as Klaid "MemeMaster" Eggerson. Klaid, the founder and CEO of EGG, was as quirky as he was brilliant. The story goes that one sunny afternoon, while scrolling through social media, Klaid stumbled upon the record-breaking Instagram egg of 2019. As he chuckled at the egg's simplicity yet viral nature, a lightbulb flickered in his mind. "Why not create a meme coin that's just as fun and community-driven?" he thought.
Thus, EGG was born. But here's the twist: Klaid always believed that the true essence of a meme is its ability to belong to everyone and no one at the same time. So, he decided that while he may have cracked the egg, it was the community that would make the omelet.
Klaid is known to say, "I might have laid the first EGG, but it's the community that hatches it." He envisioned EGG as a project where everyone could crack jokes, share laughs, and maybe even make a few bucks along the way.
Egg is built on the Solana blockchain, renowned for its high-speed and low-cost transactions. This technical foundation is key to Egg's ability to offer a seamless and efficient user experience.
EGG (EGG) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor EGG (EGG), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
EGG (EGG) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van EGG (EGG) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal EGG tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel EGG tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van EGG begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van EGG token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van EGG
Wil je weten waar je EGG naartoe gaat? Onze EGG prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.