BLES is the governance token of the Blind Boxes platform. In total, only 100,000,000 $BLES will ever be minted. Out of the total supply, a minimum of 50,000,000 $BLES will be reserved for community issuance. The primary way to acquire $BLES is by participating in the Blind Boxes ecosystem. For example, players mine tokens each time they open a Blind Box. Other ways to acquire $BLES include: • selling NFTs for $BLES • acquiring $BLES through centralized and decentralized exchanges • receiving a Foundation Grant as a creator • participating in Blind Boxes community events
The Blind Boxes DAO allows BLES token holders to propose features and vote on the development of the platform. Through this mechanism, governance issues and key developmental decisions are decided in a distributed, transparent, and equitable manner.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal BLES tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel BLES tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.