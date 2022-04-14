BaseCTO (CTO) Tokenomie
Base CTO is a vibrant social community on Base, dedicated to expanding the ecosystem through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and education. Formed initially to unite top-tier raiders in the game, Base CTO has evolved into a leading project within the network.
Base CTO originated from the dynamic OKAYEG community, initially spearheaded by the well-known figure, NBA Trey - "TREY WEY". The goal was simple: bring together top raiders, influencers, and hustlers deeply invested in the Base network. What started as a small group quickly grew to a robust community of 300 to 500 members. The initial mission was to catalyze the Base network, especially in response to the slow growth seen during Onchain Summer and the lack of support for the coins thriving in the trenches. This grassroots movement was rising from the bottom up, fueled by a shared passion for the network's potential. Today, $CTO aims to unite all Base projects and foster growth across the network by providing strategic support in a range of fields. The community continues to expand, with a steadfast commitment to promoting Base projects as a collective. As time goes on, $CTO is poised to become a unifying force in the Base ecosystem, where memes meet meaningful impact.
BaseCTO (CTO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van BaseCTO (CTO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CTO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CTO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CTO begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CTO token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van CTO
Wil je weten waar je CTO naartoe gaat? Onze CTO prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
