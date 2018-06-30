MX Token (MX) Tokenomie

MX Token (MX) Tokenomie

Ontdek belangrijke inzichten in MX Token (MX), inclusief de tokenvoorraad, het distributiemodel en realtime marktgegevens.
USD

MX Token (MX) Informatie

MX TOKEN (MX) is een gedecentraliseerd digitaal bezit ontwikkeld door het MEXC-platform gebaseerd op de Ethereum blockchain. Als inheemse token van MEXC is het voornaamste doel om gebruikers een veilige en stabiele handelservaring te bieden en een industrieleider te worden. MX-houders hebben recht op verschillende voordelen bij MEXC, zoals beloningen voor het vasthouden van MX, stemmen en het ontvangen van kortingen op abonnementen, en het krijgen van gratis airdrops voor het stemmen op nieuwe aanbiedingen.

Officiële website:
https://www.mexc.com
Block explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x11eef04c884e24d9b7b4760e7476d06ddf797f36

MX Token (MX) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse

Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor MX Token (MX), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.

Marktkapitalisatie:
$ 245.26M
$ 245.26M$ 245.26M
Totale voorraad:
$ 416.19M
$ 416.19M$ 416.19M
Circulerende voorraad:
$ 92.75M
$ 92.75M$ 92.75M
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
$ 2.64B
$ 2.64B$ 2.64B
Hoogste ooit:
$ 5.858
$ 5.858$ 5.858
Laagste ooit:
$ 0.0420566690384
$ 0.0420566690384$ 0.0420566690384
Huidige prijs:
$ 2.6444
$ 2.6444$ 2.6444

Diepgaande tokenstructuur van MX Token (MX)

Duik dieper in hoe MX tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

Overview

MX Token is the native utility token of the MXC Exchange ecosystem. It is designed to provide trading fee discounts, access to token sales, staking, voting rights, and premium services for holders. The tokenomics of MX Token are structured to incentivize platform participation, reward loyalty, and support the growth of the MXC ecosystem.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain-Based Issuance: MX Token is issued on blockchain technology, ensuring secure and transparent transactions.
  • Supply Model: The total supply and specific issuance schedule are not detailed in the available sources, but MX Token follows a typical exchange token model with a capped supply and periodic burns or buybacks to manage inflation and incentivize holding.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDescription/Use Case
Trading Fee DiscountsHolders receive reduced trading fees on the MXC Exchange.
Token SalesUsed for participation in exclusive token sales/IEOs.
StakingCan be staked for additional rewards or yield.
VotingGrants governance rights for platform proposals.
Premium ServicesAccess to advanced features and services.

Note: The precise percentage breakdown of initial or ongoing allocations (e.g., team, community, investors, ecosystem) is not publicly disclosed in the available data.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Trading Fee Discounts: MX Token holders benefit from lower trading fees, directly incentivizing holding and usage on the platform.
  • Staking and Yield Programs: MX Token can be staked in various DeFi and yield farming programs, sometimes in partnership with other protocols, to earn additional tokens or rewards.
  • Referral Incentives: Users can earn a percentage of their referrals' trading fees in MX Token, further incentivizing community growth and engagement.
  • Participation in Token Sales: MX Token is required to access exclusive token sales, providing utility and demand for the token.
  • Governance: Holders can vote on platform proposals, influencing the direction of the MXC ecosystem.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lockups: When participating in staking or yield programs, MX Token may be subject to lockup periods, during which tokens cannot be withdrawn.
  • Program-Specific Locking: Certain DeFi or yield programs may impose their own locking durations, typically ranging from a few days to several months, depending on the campaign.

Unlocking Time

  • Program-Dependent: Unlocking times for staked or locked MX Tokens depend on the specific program or campaign. For example, a yield farming event may have a 3-day lockup, after which tokens and rewards are distributed.
  • No Global Vesting Schedule: There is no evidence of a global vesting or unlock schedule for all MX Tokens; instead, unlocking is determined by participation in specific staking or incentive programs.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceBlockchain-based, capped supply, periodic burns/buybacks
AllocationTrading fee discounts, token sales, staking, voting, premium services
Usage/IncentivesFee discounts, staking rewards, referral bonuses, governance, token sale participation
LockingStaking/yield program lockups (duration varies by program)
UnlockingProgram-dependent; typically after campaign or lockup period ends

Additional Notes

  • Transparency: While MX Token's utility and incentive mechanisms are well-documented, detailed breakdowns of initial allocations, vesting schedules, or comprehensive unlock timelines are not publicly available.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The tokenomics are designed to foster long-term engagement, platform growth, and community participation through a combination of utility, rewards, and governance.

Implications and Recommendations

  • For Users: MX Token offers tangible benefits for active traders and community members, especially those participating in staking and referral programs.
  • For Analysts: The lack of detailed public allocation and unlock data is a limitation for deep tokenomics analysis, but the available mechanisms align with standard exchange token models.
  • For the Ecosystem: The focus on utility, incentives, and governance supports sustainable growth, but increased transparency on allocation and vesting would further strengthen trust and analytical rigor.

If you require more granular details (such as exact allocation percentages or a vesting chart), you may need to consult official MXC Exchange documentation or reach out to the project team directly, as this information is not comprehensively disclosed in public sources as of the current date.

MX Token (MX) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases

Inzicht in de tokenomie van MX Token (MX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.

Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:

Totale voorraad:

Het maximum aantal MX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.

Circulerende voorraad:

Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.

Maximale voorraad:

De harde limiet op hoeveel MX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.

FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):

Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.

Inflatiepercentage:

Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.

Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?

Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.

Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.

Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.

Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.

Nu je de tokenomie van MX begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van MX token verkennen!

Hoe koop je MX?

Wil je MX Token (MX) toevoegen aan je portfolio? MEXC ondersteunt verschillende methoden om MX te kopen, waaronder creditcards, bankoverschrijvingen en peer-to-peer handel. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent, MEXC maakt het kopen van crypto eenvoudig en veilig.

MX Token (MX) Prijsgeschiedenis

Door de MX prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.

Prijsvoorspelling van MX

Wil je weten waar je MX naartoe gaat? Onze MX prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.

Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?

MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.

Meer dan 4.000 handelsparen op de spot- en futuresmarkten
Snelste tokennoteringen onder CEX's
#1 liquiditeit in de hele sector
De laagste tarieven, ondersteund door 24/7 klantenservice
100%+ transparantie over tokenreserves voor gebruikersfondsen
Zeer lage toetredingsdrempels: koop crypto met slechts 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Koop crypto met slechts 1 USDT: De makkelijkste weg naar crypto!

Disclaimer

De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.