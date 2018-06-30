MX Token (MX) Tokenomie
MX Token (MX) Informatie
MX TOKEN (MX) is een gedecentraliseerd digitaal bezit ontwikkeld door het MEXC-platform gebaseerd op de Ethereum blockchain. Als inheemse token van MEXC is het voornaamste doel om gebruikers een veilige en stabiele handelservaring te bieden en een industrieleider te worden. MX-houders hebben recht op verschillende voordelen bij MEXC, zoals beloningen voor het vasthouden van MX, stemmen en het ontvangen van kortingen op abonnementen, en het krijgen van gratis airdrops voor het stemmen op nieuwe aanbiedingen.
MX Token (MX) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor MX Token (MX), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van MX Token (MX)
Duik dieper in hoe MX tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
MX Token is the native utility token of the MXC Exchange ecosystem. It is designed to provide trading fee discounts, access to token sales, staking, voting rights, and premium services for holders. The tokenomics of MX Token are structured to incentivize platform participation, reward loyalty, and support the growth of the MXC ecosystem.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain-Based Issuance: MX Token is issued on blockchain technology, ensuring secure and transparent transactions.
- Supply Model: The total supply and specific issuance schedule are not detailed in the available sources, but MX Token follows a typical exchange token model with a capped supply and periodic burns or buybacks to manage inflation and incentivize holding.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description/Use Case
|Trading Fee Discounts
|Holders receive reduced trading fees on the MXC Exchange.
|Token Sales
|Used for participation in exclusive token sales/IEOs.
|Staking
|Can be staked for additional rewards or yield.
|Voting
|Grants governance rights for platform proposals.
|Premium Services
|Access to advanced features and services.
Note: The precise percentage breakdown of initial or ongoing allocations (e.g., team, community, investors, ecosystem) is not publicly disclosed in the available data.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Trading Fee Discounts: MX Token holders benefit from lower trading fees, directly incentivizing holding and usage on the platform.
- Staking and Yield Programs: MX Token can be staked in various DeFi and yield farming programs, sometimes in partnership with other protocols, to earn additional tokens or rewards.
- Referral Incentives: Users can earn a percentage of their referrals' trading fees in MX Token, further incentivizing community growth and engagement.
- Participation in Token Sales: MX Token is required to access exclusive token sales, providing utility and demand for the token.
- Governance: Holders can vote on platform proposals, influencing the direction of the MXC ecosystem.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lockups: When participating in staking or yield programs, MX Token may be subject to lockup periods, during which tokens cannot be withdrawn.
- Program-Specific Locking: Certain DeFi or yield programs may impose their own locking durations, typically ranging from a few days to several months, depending on the campaign.
Unlocking Time
- Program-Dependent: Unlocking times for staked or locked MX Tokens depend on the specific program or campaign. For example, a yield farming event may have a 3-day lockup, after which tokens and rewards are distributed.
- No Global Vesting Schedule: There is no evidence of a global vesting or unlock schedule for all MX Tokens; instead, unlocking is determined by participation in specific staking or incentive programs.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Blockchain-based, capped supply, periodic burns/buybacks
|Allocation
|Trading fee discounts, token sales, staking, voting, premium services
|Usage/Incentives
|Fee discounts, staking rewards, referral bonuses, governance, token sale participation
|Locking
|Staking/yield program lockups (duration varies by program)
|Unlocking
|Program-dependent; typically after campaign or lockup period ends
Additional Notes
- Transparency: While MX Token's utility and incentive mechanisms are well-documented, detailed breakdowns of initial allocations, vesting schedules, or comprehensive unlock timelines are not publicly available.
- Ecosystem Growth: The tokenomics are designed to foster long-term engagement, platform growth, and community participation through a combination of utility, rewards, and governance.
Implications and Recommendations
- For Users: MX Token offers tangible benefits for active traders and community members, especially those participating in staking and referral programs.
- For Analysts: The lack of detailed public allocation and unlock data is a limitation for deep tokenomics analysis, but the available mechanisms align with standard exchange token models.
- For the Ecosystem: The focus on utility, incentives, and governance supports sustainable growth, but increased transparency on allocation and vesting would further strengthen trust and analytical rigor.
If you require more granular details (such as exact allocation percentages or a vesting chart), you may need to consult official MXC Exchange documentation or reach out to the project team directly, as this information is not comprehensively disclosed in public sources as of the current date.
MX Token (MX) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van MX Token (MX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal MX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel MX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van MX begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van MX token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.