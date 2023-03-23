Duik dieper in hoe ARB tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

Arbitrum's ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

2. Allocation Mechanism

The ARB token allocation is designed to balance governance, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. The following table summarizes the main allocation categories and their proportions:

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Description/Notes Arbitrum DAO Treasury 35.3% For governance, grants, and ecosystem development Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors) 26.9% Team, future team, and advisors Offchain Labs (Investors) 17.5% Early and strategic investors User Airdrop 11.6% Distributed to users based on historical activity Arbitrum Foundation 7.5% For operational and strategic purposes Ecosystem Airdrop 1.1% For DAOs and ecosystem protocols

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Governance

Ecosystem Incentives

Protocol Security and Dispute Resolution

BoLD Protocol: Validators and challengers must post bonds (in ETH, not ARB) to participate in dispute resolution. Honest parties are reimbursed, and a portion of confiscated bonds from dishonest actors may be distributed as rewards.

4. Locking and Vesting Mechanisms

Team & Investor Vesting

DAO Treasury and Airdrops

5. Unlocking Schedule

Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with full vesting scheduled for March 2027.

Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with full vesting scheduled for March 2027. Example (July 2025): 108.56M ARB unlocked, distributed as follows: Offchain Labs Team & Advisors: 56.1M ARB Offchain Labs Investors: 36.5M ARB Arbitrum Foundation: 15.9M ARB

6. Token Utility and Economic Implications

7. Summary Table: Arbitrum Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply (10B ARB), no ongoing inflation Allocation See allocation table above Usage Governance, ecosystem incentives, protocol upgrades Incentives Ecosystem grants, incentive programs, no direct yield for holders Locking 4-year vesting for team/investors (1-year cliff, 3-year linear), Foundation 4-year vest Unlocking 1.1% of supply vests monthly, full vesting by March 2027 Gas/Fees ETH is used for gas; ARB is not a gas token Staking No native staking as of 2025, but possible in future via DAO proposals

8. Implications and Perspectives

Decentralized Governance: The large allocation to the DAO treasury and broad airdrop distribution support decentralized decision-making.

The large allocation to the DAO treasury and broad airdrop distribution support decentralized decision-making. Long-Term Alignment: Extended vesting for team and investors aligns incentives with protocol growth and stability.

Extended vesting for team and investors aligns incentives with protocol growth and stability. Ecosystem Growth: Incentive programs and grants are designed to bootstrap and sustain ecosystem activity, as seen in the rapid TVL growth and protocol diversity on Arbitrum.

Incentive programs and grants are designed to bootstrap and sustain ecosystem activity, as seen in the rapid TVL growth and protocol diversity on Arbitrum. Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (especially for team/investors) can influence price and market sentiment.

Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (especially for team/investors) can influence price and market sentiment. Future Evolution: The DAO retains flexibility to introduce new incentive models, staking, or utility for ARB as the protocol matures.

References to Key Data Points

This comprehensive overview captures the nuanced structure of Arbitrum's token economics, highlighting its focus on governance, long-term alignment, and ecosystem growth, while also noting the absence of direct yield or gas utility for ARB holders as of 2025.