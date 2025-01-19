XTER

Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

NaamXTER

PositieNo.679

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)129.32%

Circulerende voorraad137,969,655

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.1379%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit0.5443925194708389,2025-01-19

Laagste prijs0.20838933444272303,2025-05-30

Publieke blockchainNONE

InleidingXterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

Loading...