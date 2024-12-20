HSK

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

NaamHSK

PositieNo.542

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)1.48%

Circulerende voorraad132,500,000

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.1325%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit2.587574787960956,2024-12-20

Laagste prijs0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16

Publieke blockchainETH

