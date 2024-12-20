HSK

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

NaamHSK

PositieNo.542

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)1.48%

Circulerende voorraad132,500,000

Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000

Totale voorraad1,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.1325%

Uitgiftedatum--

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit2.587574787960956,2024-12-20

Laagste prijs0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16

Publieke blockchainETH

InleidingHSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.

MEXC is jouw gemakkelijkste weg naar crypto. Ontdek 's werelds toonaangevende cryptobeurs voor het kopen, verhandelen en verdienen van crypto. Verhandel Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) en meer dan 3,000 altcoins.
Zoeken
Favorieten
HSK/USDT
HashKey Platform
----
--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (HSK)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Grafiek
Info
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Markttransacties
Spot
Openstaande orders（0）
Ordergeschiedenis
Handelsgeschiedenis
Openstaande posities (0)
MEXC is jouw gemakkelijkste weg naar crypto. Ontdek 's werelds toonaangevende cryptobeurs voor het kopen, verhandelen en verdienen van crypto. Verhandel Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) en meer dan 3,000 altcoins.
HSK/USDT
HashKey Platform
--
--‎--
24u hoog
--
24u laag
--
24u volume (HSK)
--
24-uurs bedrag (USDT)
--
Grafiek
Orderboek
Markttransacties
Info
Openstaande orders（0）
Ordergeschiedenis
Handelsgeschiedenis
Openstaande posities (0)
network_iconNetwerk abnormaal
Lijn 1
Online klantenservice
Loading...