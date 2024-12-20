HSK
HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.
NaamHSK
PositieNo.542
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)1.48%
Circulerende voorraad132,500,000
Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000
Totale voorraad1,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.1325%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit2.587574787960956,2024-12-20
Laagste prijs0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16
Publieke blockchainETH
