FIRO

XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.

NaamFIRO

PositieNo.1051

Marktkapitalisatie$0,00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0,00

Marktaandeel%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)%2,58

Circulerende voorraad17.320.244,80844689

Maximale voorraad0

Totale voorraad17.320.244,80844689

Circulatiesnelheid%

Uitgiftedatum2016-09-01 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--

Hoogste prijs ooit169.99099731445312,2017-12-26

Laagste prijs0.2751010060310364,2016-12-02

Publieke blockchainXZC

InleidingXZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.