DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.
NaamDCD
PositieNo.1291
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)0.01%
Circulerende voorraad488,677,471
Maximale voorraad1,000,000,000
Totale voorraad981,473,305.19
Circulatiesnelheid0.4886%
Uitgiftedatum--
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven--
Hoogste prijs ooit0.110786733638958,2024-09-11
Laagste prijs0.004780263065190912,2024-07-05
Publieke blockchainDCD
