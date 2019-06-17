ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

NaamALGO

PositieNo.53

Marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00

Marktaandeel0.0005%

Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)1.06%

Circulerende voorraad8,609,402,848.992004

Maximale voorraad10,000,000,000

Totale voorraad10,000,000,000

Circulatiesnelheid0.8609%

Uitgiftedatum2019-06-17 00:00:00

De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven0.05 USDT

Hoogste prijs ooit3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Laagste prijs0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Publieke blockchainALGO

InleidingAlgorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Sector

Sociale media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.