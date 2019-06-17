ALGO
Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.
NaamALGO
PositieNo.53
Marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Volledig verwaterde marktkapitalisatie$0.00
Marktaandeel0.0005%
Handelsvolume/marktkapitalisatie (24 uur)1.06%
Circulerende voorraad8,609,402,848.992004
Maximale voorraad10,000,000,000
Totale voorraad10,000,000,000
Circulatiesnelheid0.8609%
Uitgiftedatum2019-06-17 00:00:00
De prijs waartegen het actief voor het eerst werd uitgegeven0.05 USDT
Hoogste prijs ooit3.28017860614,2019-06-21
Laagste prijs0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11
Publieke blockchainALGO
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: De door cmc verstrekte gegevens mogen niet worden beschouwd als beleggingsadvies.