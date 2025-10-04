ExchangeDEX+
This latest partnership between LayerZero and BOB aims to offer 1-click local Bitcoin $BTC transactions across eleven prominent blockchains.

BOB and LayerZero Launch 1-Click Local BTC Transactions Across 11 Chains

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 03:10
BOB, an L2 DeFi platform merging the liquidity and security of Bitcoin with Ethereum’s DeFi innovation and programmability. The partnership aims to offer 1-click local Bitcoin ($BTC) transactions across eleven prominent blockchains. As mentioned by BOB in its official press release, the development endeavors to streamline consumer access to robust Bitcoin ($BTC) liquidity while also letting diverse dApps integrate local $BTC onramps. Hence, the move is poised to enhance the role of Bitcoin in the wider decentralized finance (DeFi) world.

BOB and LayerZero Partner to Release 1-Click, Cross-Chain $BTC Transactions

In collaboration with LayerZero, BOB focuses on the provision of local Bitcoin ($BTC) transactions across 11 notable blockchains in 1 click. The initiative highlights the commitment of both entities to bolster cross-chain interoperability. In this respect, BOB Gateway offers the earliest trust-minimized off- and on-ramps linking local $BTC to the chains supported by LayerZero for the institutional-level wrapped $BTC asset of BitGo.

Thus, by utilizing the Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard of LayerZero, the system permits direct transactions between $BTC and $wBTC.OFT in one transfer. Almost 15K dApps across Unichain, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Base, Ethereum, and more can incorporate the BOB Gateway SDK for the provision of 1-click Bitcoin deposits. While discussing this project, BOB’s Co-Founder, Alexei Zamyatin, stressed that the upgrade underscores a key move offering the gateway to the advanced Bitcoin DeFi.

Apart from that, the upgrade removes the complicated bridging requirements and streamlines funds movement across chains. This makes $BTC liquidity relatively user-friendly, effective, and secure. With the merger of the Bitcoin intents mechanism of BOB with the OFT framework of LayerZero, the integration offers a cost-effective interoperability model to minimize friction in DeFi participation across chains.

Enhancing $wBTC’s Utility with Robust Cross-Chain Infrastructure

According to LayerZero’s Global VP of BD, Simon Baksys, the partnership with BNB is a robust development in broadening $wBTC’s utility. The executive added that LayerZero’s infrastructure enables users and apps to access assets on favorite blockchains. Ultimately, the collaboration allows seamless $BTC off- and on-ramps across top chains, serving as a landmark move in scaling the utility of Bitcoin in DeFi and guaranteeing its wide-scale adoption.

