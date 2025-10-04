BOB and LayerZero Launch 1-Click Local BTC Transactions Across 11 Chains

BOB, an L2 DeFi platform merging the liquidity and security of Bitcoin with Ethereum’s DeFi innovation and programmability. The partnership aims to offer 1-click local Bitcoin ($BTC) transactions across eleven prominent blockchains. As mentioned by BOB in its official press release, the development endeavors to streamline consumer access to robust Bitcoin ($BTC) liquidity while also letting diverse dApps integrate local $BTC onramps. Hence, the move is poised to enhance the role of Bitcoin in the wider decentralized finance (DeFi) world.
In collaboration with LayerZero, BOB focuses on the provision of local Bitcoin ($BTC) transactions across 11 notable blockchains in 1 click. The initiative highlights the commitment of both entities to bolster cross-chain interoperability. In this respect, BOB Gateway offers the earliest trust-minimized off- and on-ramps linking local $BTC to the chains supported by LayerZero for the institutional-level wrapped $BTC asset of BitGo.
Thus, by utilizing the Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard of LayerZero, the system permits direct transactions between $BTC and $wBTC.OFT in one transfer. Almost 15K dApps across Unichain, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Base, Ethereum, and more can incorporate the BOB Gateway SDK for the provision of 1-click Bitcoin deposits. While discussing this project, BOB’s Co-Founder, Alexei Zamyatin, stressed that the upgrade underscores a key move offering the gateway to the advanced Bitcoin DeFi.
Apart from that, the upgrade removes the complicated bridging requirements and streamlines funds movement across chains. This makes $BTC liquidity relatively user-friendly, effective, and secure. With the merger of the Bitcoin intents mechanism of BOB with the OFT framework of LayerZero, the integration offers a cost-effective interoperability model to minimize friction in DeFi participation across chains.
According to LayerZero’s Global VP of BD, Simon Baksys, the partnership with BNB is a robust development in broadening $wBTC’s utility. The executive added that LayerZero’s infrastructure enables users and apps to access assets on favorite blockchains. Ultimately, the collaboration allows seamless $BTC off- and on-ramps across top chains, serving as a landmark move in scaling the utility of Bitcoin in DeFi and guaranteeing its wide-scale adoption.