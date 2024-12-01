PA Daily | Base founder reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins; US Bitcoin ETF bought 71,570 bitcoins in November

PANews
2024/12/01 17:11
Bitcoin
Today's news tips:

1. Macroeconomic outlook for next week: "Data frenzy" is coming, Powell and non-farm payrolls are bombing, and the Fed's interest rate cut expectations may be "poured cold water"

2. The US SEC filed a lawsuit against Touzi Capital and its CEO, accusing them of fraud in their crypto mining project, involving more than $115 million

3.10x Research: BTC market share drops to 56%, XRP may surpass SOL to become the third largest cryptocurrency

4. Data: US Bitcoin ETF purchased 71,570 Bitcoins in November

5. Musk seeks an injunction to prevent OpenAI from becoming a for-profit company

6.Base founder: No plans to launch tokens

7.Arthur Hayes: The bull market can continue, South Korea postpones taxation of virtual assets for two years

8. No major Rug Pull incidents occurred in November, and the total loss caused by the entire network was about US$203 million

Regulation & Policy

Macroeconomic outlook for next week: "Data frenzy" is coming, Powell and non-agricultural data are blowing up the market, and the Fed's interest rate cut expectations may be "poured cold water"

The market ended the week somewhat subdued due to the US Thanksgiving holiday, and the lack of liquidity was evident on Thursday and Friday, but the US stock market closed surprisingly strongly this week, with the S&P hitting a new high and posting its biggest monthly gain since November 2023, driven by technology and retail stocks. US employment data will dominate next week, and the following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

  • Monday 09:45, China's November Caixin Manufacturing PMI
  • At 22:45 on Monday, the final value of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for November
  • At 04:15 on Tuesday, Fed Governor Waller delivered a speech
  • At 05:30 on Tuesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams participated in a dialogue hosted by the Queens Chamber of Commerce
  • Tuesday 23:00, US October JOLTs job vacancies
  • At 01:35 on Wednesday, Fed Governor Kugler will speak on the labor market and monetary policy
  • Wednesday 21:15, US November ADP employment data
  • At 21:45 on Wednesday, 2025 FOMC voting member and St. Louis Fed President Moussalem delivered a speech
  • Wednesday 22:45, US November S&P Global PMI final value
  • At 02:45 on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell was invited to be interviewed at the DealBook/Summit conference hosted by the New York Times
  • At 03:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve released the Beige Book on economic conditions.
  • At 21:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending November 30 and the October trade account
  • At 00:30 on Friday, Barkin, the 2024 FOMC voting member and chairman of the Richmond Fed, delivered a speech
  • At 22:15 on Friday, Federal Reserve Board member Bowman will give a speech. At 23:30 on Friday, 2025 FOMC voting member and Chicago Fed President Goolsbee will participate in a fireside chat.
  • At 01:00 on Saturday, Hammack, 2024 FOMC voting member and Cleveland Fed President, will speak on the economic outlook
  • At 02:00 on Saturday, Daly, 2024 FOMC voting member and President of the San Francisco Fed, delivered a speech

Investors will get a fresh look at the health of the U.S. economy in the coming week, with the release of a closely watched nonfarm payrolls report likely to help investors determine the path of U.S. interest rates in the coming months. Job openings for October, due out on Tuesday, and the ADP employment report for November, due out on Wednesday, could also provide clues about the performance of the U.S. labor market. The market expects the nonfarm payrolls, due to be released next Friday, to increase by 183,000. Last month, nonfarm payrolls increased by just 12,000, far below expectations. Now that Hurricane Milton has cleared up a large number of Florida workers who lost their jobs, nonfarm payrolls could be higher this week, with some analysts predicting a high probability of around 220,000 jobs. The unemployment rate is also a key indicator to watch ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting. If the unemployment rate rises to 4.2% and payrolls are unexpectedly weak, the Fed's December rate cut is more likely, which could lead to a weaker dollar.

The probability of the Fed staying on hold in December is 35%, while the probability of pausing rate cuts in January rises to about 58%. Also interesting is that the probability of not cutting rates at both meetings is also expected to be 27%.

The US SEC filed a lawsuit against Touzi Capital and its CEO, accusing them of fraud in their crypto mining project, involving more than $115 million

According to DL News, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against Touzi Capital and its CEO Eng Taing, accusing them of engaging in an unregistered securities issuance fraud of more than $115 million. It is reported that Eng Taing falsely promoted the project as a "stable and predictable" high-yield savings account investment, but in fact these investments were "highly speculative and illiquid". The SEC accused the defendant of misappropriating investor funds for personal purposes and continuing to solicit investors after the business began to collapse. According to the information disclosed in the complaint, from 2021 to early 2023, the defendant raised a total of approximately $118 million through false advertising of cryptocurrency mining and debt restructuring businesses, including $95 million for crypto mining projects and $23 million for debt restructuring projects, involving more than 1,500 investors across the United States.

Arthur Hayes: The bull market can continue, South Korea postpones taxation of virtual assets for two years

Regarding the information that South Korea will postpone the taxation of virtual assets for two years, Arthur Hayes said: The bull market can continue and South Korea's capital gains tax will be postponed for another two years.

Project News

Former Facebook executive: Politicians killed the Diem/Libra stablecoin project

According to Theblock, a former Facebook executive revealed that the company's stablecoin and blockchain project (originally called Libra and later renamed Diem) eventually came to an end, causing many employees to leave and switch to other blockchain projects. The project was sold to Silvergate Bank in January 2022, which abandoned the project and wrote off its investment a year later. According to David Marcus, the former head of the project and former Coinbase board member, the political conspiracy behind the scenes was the root cause of the project's failure. He called it "100% political murder" in a long article in X. "There is no legal or regulatory angle for the government or regulator to kill the project. This is 100% political strangulation-executed by intimidating controlled banking institutions."

David Marcus said that despite "...two years of nonstop work and changes to appease lawmakers and regulators" and limited support from some members of the Federal Reserve Board, including Chairman Jay Powell, the project's political prospects still face strong resistance from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned Powell in a biweekly meeting not to let the project go forward for fear of political backlash.

10x Research: BTC market share drops to 56%, XRP may surpass SOL to become the third largest cryptocurrency

10x Research noted in its market analysis that the cryptocurrency market cap has surged to $3.43 trillion, while Bitcoin’s dominance has fallen from 60% to 56%. Higher overall market cap coupled with declining Bitcoin dominance is often seen as a sign of altcoin season. In crypto, market thesis tend to be self-fulfilling as conviction drives momentum. Since November 17, Solana (SOL) has remained relatively flat while other large-cap altcoins have outperformed. Ethereum (ETH) is up nearly +18%, while Ripple (XRP) has surged +70%. The market cap gap between Solana and Ripple is now just $6 billion, which means a “flip” could happen in a few days, with Ripple potentially becoming the third most valuable cryptocurrency.

Sonic Labs (formerly Fantom) launches testnet 2.0 Blaze

Sonic Labs launched the upgraded testnet 2.0 Blaze in preparation for the mainnet launch. According to previous news , Fantom has been renamed Sonic Labs and plans to launch a new EVM chain Sonic before the end of the year.

Musk seeks injunction to stop OpenAI from becoming a for-profit company

According to NetEase News, Elon Musk's lawyers have applied for a preliminary injunction against OpenAI, several of its co-founders, and its investor and close collaborator Microsoft to prevent OpenAI and other defendants from engaging in anti-competitive behavior claimed by Musk's lawyers.

The motion for an injunction, filed late Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman, its president Greg Brockman, Microsoft, LinkedIn co-founder and former OpenAI board member Reid Hoffman, and former OpenAI board member and Microsoft vice president Dee Templeton of engaging in various illegal activities and attempting to stop them. The charges include:

Prevent investors from backing OpenAI’s competitors, such as Musk’s own artificial intelligence company xAI.

Benefited from "improperly obtained competitively sensitive information" through OpenAI's relationship with Microsoft.

Transition OpenAI’s governance structure to a for-profit organization and “transfer any significant assets, including intellectual property owned, held, or controlled by OpenAI, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.”

Cause OpenAI to do business with any organization in which the defendant has a "significant financial interest."

Musk's lawyers claimed that if the injunction is not granted, "irreparable harm" will be caused.

Base founder: No plans to launch tokens

Base founder Jesse Pollak said on the X platform that the Hyperliquid project shows that it is a good thing to build a product that people love before adding price complexity. In addition, the Base network has no plans to launch tokens. The team focuses on construction and hopes to solve practical problems and allow people to build better.

Vitalik: I don’t agree with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s excessive focus on small expenditures

Regarding the content about small expenditures released by the U.S. Government Efficiency Department (DOGE), Vitalik expressed his disagreement with the way the government efficiency department handled it. He believed that the examples listed were only a small part of all expenditures. If the government optimizes to avoid mistakes that look bad on Twitter, many valuable opportunities will be missed, and those large-scale affairs that are actually more wasteful will continue to exist because they look good. For small-scale public funds, a venture capital-like approach should be adopted, because the goal is to ensure that opportunities that can bring 1,000 times returns are seized. Cautious energy should be used on large-scale affairs.

Important data

Data: US Bitcoin ETF purchased 71,570 Bitcoins in November

According to HODL15Capital statistics, US Bitcoin ETFs purchased 71,570 bitcoins in November; in terms of US dollar value, November was a record month for inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs.

Michael Saylor: 60 listed companies have issued stocks to buy Bitcoin

Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy, said on the X platform that there are currently 60 listed companies issuing shares to buy Bitcoin. The total Bitcoin holdings of these 60 companies are 522,565. In addition, HODL15Capital data shows that there are currently 12 listed Bitcoin mining companies that do not hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

OKLink Security Monthly Report: No major Rug Pull incidents occurred in November, and the total loss caused by the entire network was about US$203 million

OKLink released its November 2024 security monthly report, and the total losses caused by security incidents on the entire network chain were approximately US$203 million. The losses caused by phishing scams alone accounted for 64.80% of the total losses, totaling approximately US$131 million, but no major Rug Pull incidents occurred. The losses from REKT incidents accounted for 22.06%, totaling approximately US$45 million.

On November 13, a user copied the wrong address from the tainted transfer history, resulting in a loss of $129 million. An hour later, the attacker returned all the assets. On November 15, the v1 liquidity pool contract of the Aptos ecosystem project Thala was attacked by a security vulnerability, resulting in a loss of $25.5 million. Thala then negotiated with the attacker to restore all user assets through a $300,000 bounty.

OKLink reminds everyone that when performing on-chain operations, you must carefully check the receiving address. Some users have lost over 100 million yuan by copying the wrong address from a contaminated transaction record. Please be sure to carefully check the recipient address when performing on-chain operations. Do not get used to copying the address directly from transaction records or chat records. In addition, learn to use Web3 on-chain tools to avoid risks. OKLink provides tools such as on-chain address query, token authorization query, and large transfer monitoring to easily ensure on-chain security, grasp market trends at the first time, and get rid of on-chain anxiety.

500 million XRP unlocked from unknown wallet custody, worth over $970 million

According to Whale Alert monitoring, about 1 hour ago, 500 million XRP were unlocked from an unknown wallet in two transactions, with a value of over US$970 million.

HYPE breaks through $9, market value exceeds $3 billion, setting a new record

The market data shows that HYPE broke through $9 to set a new high and is now at $9.24, with a 24-hour increase of 33.9%. The current market value has exceeded $3 billion to reach $3,086,086,670, and the FDV has reached $9,241,678,903. The trading volume in the past 24 hours was $361,549,000.

Two whales sold UNI and LINK for a profit of $1.15 million and $3.06 million respectively

According to Lookonchain monitoring, two whales took profits on UNI and LINK today.

0x2B4F sold 135,150 UNI ($1.71 million) for a profit of $1.15 million.

0x6049 sold 363,814 LINK ($6.88 million) for a profit of $3.06 million.

A trader invested 1 SOL in Mundi and now has a profit of more than $435,000

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader invested 1 SOL ($169) in Mundi and now has a profit of more than $435,000, with a return rate of 2,580 times. Ban was launched on October 25 and quickly exceeded a market value of $60 million in two days. However, the trader did not choose to buy Ban, but bought the meme token Mundi, which was created earlier than Ban. At that time, Mundi's market value was only $85,000. He invested 1 SOL ($169) to buy 19.79 million Mundi and held it. Four days ago, he began to cash out, selling 18.19 million Mundi in exchange for 1428 SOL ($336,900), leaving 1.6 million Mundi ($99,000).

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

