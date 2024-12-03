XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

PANews
2024/12/03 13:45
Core DAO
CORE$0.4786-6.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001898-9.31%
XRP
XRP$3.0135-1.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01535-8.13%

Original author: Ignas | DeFi Research

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

In the current cryptocurrency market, a remarkable phenomenon is taking place: XRP has skyrocketed 3.5 times in just one month, and its market value has even surpassed Solana. This dramatic market performance once again confirms the unpredictability of the cryptocurrency market.

Although XRP has been controversial in the cryptocurrency community, market choices often transcend personal biases.

XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

As the meme coin market flourishes, the XRP ecosystem could become an important battleground for a new round of speculative craze.

This article will deeply analyze the operating mechanism of XRP Ledger (XRPL), token trading methods, core concepts, and in-depth research directions.

What is XRPL?

XRP Ledger bills itself as a blockchain platform that pursues speed and efficiency.

However, in reality, it is not optimal in terms of speed, decentralization, and efficiency (especially efficiency, which is still controversial).

Unlike blockchains that use PoW or PoS, XRPL uses a federated consensus mechanism, where validators can reach transaction consensus without mining or staking.

The specific operating mechanism is as follows:

The entire network has more than 109 validators processing transactions, of which 31 trusted validators form the Unique Node List (UNL) for consensus. These validators include Arrington XRP Capital, Bifrost Wallet, Ripple, and XRPscan.

XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

While any entity can theoretically run and issue UNL, this mechanism of relying on UNL actually brings centralization risks, because Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation largely control the selection of the default UNL. New validators usually need to be approved by Ripple Labs, which is the origin of the name "federated consensus".

XRP's transaction confirmation time is 3-5 seconds. In comparison, Solana is far ahead in terms of node number, transaction speed, and smart contract capabilities. However, XRP's transaction fee is almost zero, only 0.00001 XRP per transaction.

Trust Lines, Reserves and Rippling Mechanism

Wallet Activation and Reserve Requirements

When creating a wallet in the XRPL ecosystem, there are some unique requirements to be aware of:

An account activation requires at least 10 XRP as a base reserve. In addition, for each token held, the system requires an additional 2 XRP to be locked as an owner reserve. For example, if you hold 20 Meme coins, you need to lock an additional 40 XRP.

There is currently a governance vote underway to propose reducing these requirements by a factor of ten. Users can view the current specific requirements under the "base reserve" and "owner reserve" tabs in XRP Scan.

Trust Lines Mechanism Analysis

Trust Lines is the infrastructure used by XRPL to hold homogeneous tokens. According to Ripple's official documentation: "Trust lines enforce the rules of XRPL to ensure that others are not forced to hold unwanted tokens. This precaution is critical to achieving use cases such as XRPL's community credit."

The core values of Trust Lines are:

  • Preventing forced acceptance of spam tokens

  • Allows freezing and authorization controls to be implemented

  • Support "No Ripple flag" to prevent accidental balance adjustments

When a token issuer creates a token, its balance may become negative, indicating the amount issued, while the holder's balance is positive. For example, after the issuer sends 100 tokens, its trust line balance is -100, and the receiver's balance is +100.

Rippling Mechanism Explained

Rippling (which is where the name Ripple comes from) takes this concept a step further by allowing token balances to flow automatically through connected accounts during the payment process. This is a passive exchange system that allows atomic settlement without the involvement of the issuer.

For example: if Alice owes Bob $10, and Bob owes Charlie $10, the rippling mechanism allows Alice to pay Charlie directly while automatically adjusting the balances on all trust lines.

XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

This design is similar to a double-entry accounting system and is primarily used for:

  • Achieve efficient net settlement

  • Backed by Real Assets (RWA)

  • Stablecoin trading

  • Tokenized Commodities

  • Cross-border payments

This design gives asset issuers greater control. In particular, in terms of compliance requirements, authorized Trust Lines issuers can enable the "Require Auth" flag to limit token ownership to approved accounts. This makes XRPL particularly suitable for assets that require strict KYC/AML supervision.

Although this centralized control may draw criticism from supporters of decentralization, it is precisely the unique advantage of XRPL in specific application scenarios.

After understanding how Rippling works, users can choose to enable or disable this feature according to their needs:

Enable Rippling Fit:

  • Users who wish to use their account as part of a payment routing

  • Accounts acting as intermediaries, such as market makers or exchanges (it is not yet clear whether fees can be earned through this feature)

Disable Rippling Fit:

  • Users who do not want their balance to be used for payment routing

  • Ordinary users who want to protect their assets from unexpected adjustments

It is important to note that every time a trust line is established (such as establishing a connection with the issuer of a meme coin), 2 XRP needs to be locked in the wallet as a reserve.

XRPL’s Technical Evolution: From Hooks to EVM Sidechains

Compared with Ethereum's EVM, Solana's SVM, or Aptos' Move VM, XRPL takes a different technical route. It uses a Hooks system based on WebAssembly, which is a lightweight transaction logic program.

Hooks System

Hooks are XRPL’s unique answer to smart contracts. Interestingly, they are currently running on the Xahau network (a fork of XRPL) rather than the XRPL mainnet. Hooks can add additional logic before and after transactions, such as:

  • Stop fraudulent payments

  • Automatically save XRP

  • Adding carbon offsets to transactions

It is worth mentioning that Uniswap v4 also uses a similar hooks mechanism to add additional functions before and after transactions and support features such as limit orders.

EVM Sidechain: Expanding the XRPL Ecosystem

Although XRPL already has native AMM functionality that supports liquidity provision and cross-token transactions, Ripple is developing an EVM sidechain to enable more efficient capital flows with other chains and DeFi applications.

Key Features

  • Currently in testing phase

  • Expected to be launched in a few months

  • XRP will be used as a gas token

  • Using Axelar as a cross-chain bridge solution

Community controversy

The XRPL community is divided on the technical route:

  • Some people hope to implement the Hooks function in the main network

  • Doubts about the necessity and role of EVM sidechains

XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

It is worth noting that the bridge between EVM and XRPL is powered by Axelar. If this ecosystem develops smoothly, Axelar may become a major beneficiary.

Future Outlook

XRPL is moving towards modularization, which represents an important technological turning point. The development trend of the EVM sidechain will be a focus worthy of attention, which may bring new application scenarios and development opportunities for XRPL.

These technological innovations will bring more possibilities to XRPL, especially in the field of DeFi. As the ecosystem continues to develop, we may see more innovative application scenarios emerge.

A Complete Guide to Trading Meme Coins on XRP

XRPL has a built-in AMM (automatic market maker) function and is currently mainly used for Meme coin transactions.

XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

About 14 million XRPs are deposited in the AMM pool. Although the TVL is relatively low, the trading volume continues to rise due to the Meme coin craze. (You can view the pool lock-up amount through XRP Scan.)

XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

Getting Started

1. Wallet selection

  • Visit the First Ledger website to create a wallet via Telegram, or create it directly in your browser and save your keys locally.

  • Alternatively, try the Xaman wallet on mobile. It works well and you can import keys between both wallets to see which one works better for you.

2. Get XRP

Buy from a centralized exchange or use the Simpleswap cross-chain bridge.

3. Trading Platform

  • The First Ledger token list is updated in real time and can be sorted by 24h trading volume, market value, number of holders and creation time.

  • xMagnetic (Advanced Platform) provides token discovery, liquidity provision and data analysis functions, and is recommended to be used with the Xaman wallet.

  • Sologenic DEX can be used as an alternative trading platform, but the user experience may not be as good as the above platforms. It is recommended to use Xaman wallet together with xMagnetic.

XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

Risk Warning

Most Meme coins are controlled by a few wallets, and it is common for 10 wallets to hold more than 40% of the supply. Pump.fun is really needed on XRPL to make token issuance more fair. Pay attention to early projects, pay attention to transaction volume, check the distribution of holders, and be cautious about new coins.

Investing in Memecoin requires caution, risk control and sufficient research. Remember: you must understand the fundamentals of the project before trading and avoid impulsive investment.

XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01887-5.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.15574-2.73%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.53%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01887-5.04%
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.85%
SUI
SUI$3.5271-4.37%
Humanity
H$0.03918-7.61%
Flux
FLUX$0.2132-5.41%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019754+10.21%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007577+13.36%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04-0.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.15574-2.73%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

US appeals court overturns fraud conviction of former OpenSea product manager