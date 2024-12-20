2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

PANews
2024/12/20 11:30
Major
MAJOR$0.1545-3.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002+0.10%

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

Original: Flipside

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

With the rapid development of the Web3 ecosystem, 2024 has become a milestone year for blockchain user growth. Major blockchain networks have set new records in the number of new users and the scale of super users. Among them, emerging public chains such as Base have redefined the possibility of user growth, while Ethereum and its L2 network have demonstrated the ability of mature ecosystems to adapt to evolving user needs.

However, in-depth analysis of on-chain data shows that there are significant differences in the quality of user growth. This phenomenon highlights that when evaluating on-chain activities, it is necessary to pay attention not only to quantitative indicators, but also to the quality dimension of user participation. Based on Flipside's 2024 on-chain crypto user real-time data, this report comprehensively evaluates the annual cryptocurrency ecosystem development status by combining traditional performance indicators with multi-dimensional operational indicators, and provides a new analytical framework for the 2025 on-chain user health assessment.

TL;DR

Beneath the surface of record user growth lies a deeper challenge: how to build ecosystems that create meaningful, lasting engagement, rather than short-lived speculative activity. In short, most blockchains are still in their infancy in converting average users into high-value contributors.

New user information:

  • Base set a record of 19.4 million new users in October 2024, of which Base contributed 13.7 million, almost eight times that of the second-place Polygon.
  • Although the price of Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000 to set a record high, its average monthly new users are only 935,900, indicating that speculative activities among existing users are more common rather than significant entry of new users.
  • Ethereum added an average of 1.56 million new users per month, surpassing Arbitrum and Optimism, and grew by 33.4% month-on-month in March. It is worth noting that Arbitrum’s monthly new users peaked at 3.3 million in May.

Super User Performance:

  • Base attracted 15.1 million wallets that performed 100+ DeFi transactions, 38.4% more than the second-place Ethereum’s 10.7 million super users.
  • Ethereum’s 10.9 million DeFi-related super users exceed the combined total of Arbitrum and Optimism (6.2 million and 1.8 million, respectively), highlighting Ethereum’s advantages in liquidity and convenience.
  • Polygon added 1.5 million super users in 2024 and recorded 867.7 million super user transactions throughout the year, highlighting its success in application scenarios beyond DeFi.

DEX usage:

  • Uniswap expanded its dominance on major public chains, accounting for 91.3% of new user DEX activity on Base and a 27.72% increase in market share on Ethereum from 2023.
  • Despite Uniswap’s continued expansion, Trader Joe’s maintained its lead over Avalanche with 61.1% market share, up 6.1% from 2023.
  • Unlike 2023, the top three DEX rankings for new users and super users on each chain remain consistent.

Add a new user

In October 2024, the number of new users reached a monthly high of 19.4 million.

This year's on-chain user growth was led primarily by Base, which contributed 13.7 million new users this month - almost eight times the second-place Polygon. Overall, this was an impressive year for on-chain user growth industry-wide, with new users continuing to rise throughout 2024, with only a small pullback in August.

*Note: "New users" here are defined as users who have conducted at least 2 transactions on a certain chain, and their second transaction occurred in 2024.

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

This continued growth may have been influenced by the growing institutional acceptance of cryptocurrencies, as evidenced by the slew of BTC and ETH ETFs announced earlier this year.

Other exciting developments in the first half of 2024 may also have fueled this optimism, such as Grayscale’s inclusion of multiple new cryptocurrencies among its “assets under consideration” and the September 2024 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, at which the Fed cut U.S. interest rates by 50 basis points — its first rate cut in four years.

Base's performance

Base had a slow start in 2024, but its monthly new users have skyrocketed 56-fold since January.

Base only had 244,700 new users in January, but experienced steady and significant growth throughout the year.

By its peak in November, the chain’s monthly number of new users had increased 56 times compared to January, with an average of 4.7 million new users per month in 2024.

The chain benefits greatly from Coinbase’s massive user base, which collectively controls around $130 billion in assets.

Popular DeFi protocols like Aerodrome may have also attracted users from other EVM chains, while Base has successfully attracted attention in hot areas such as meme coin trading and on-chain AI through new initiatives such as Based Agents.

Bitcoin Performance

Despite record high prices, Bitcoin has not attracted a large number of new users this year.

In 2024, the number of new Bitcoin users remained relatively stable, despite the significant appreciation of BTC value. Overall, Bitcoin averaged 935,900 new users per month this year, ranking third from the bottom among the seven traditional chains observed in this report.

This suggests that Bitcoin’s price gains are primarily driven by enthusiasm and speculation from its existing user base, while BTC price growth has had mixed results in attracting new users.

In March 2024, BTC’s first major price surge coincided with a 19.2% month-over-month increase in new users, but in November — when BTC reached the long-awaited $100,000 milestone amid an ongoing price rally — new users actually fell by 28.5% month-over-month.

Ethereum and Layer 2 Performance

Ethereum’s new users overall outpaced its legacy L2 counterparts, but Arbitrum also saw impressive monthly growth.

In 2024, Ethereum’s growth exceeded that of its two major L2 chains, with an average of 1.56 million new users per month, compared to 1.2 million for Arbitrum and 348,800 for Optimism. Excluding December, Ethereum only saw a month-on-month decline in four months, reaching a peak of 1.9 million new users per month in March - a month-on-month increase of 33.4%.

Both Arbitrum and Optimism started the year with fairly strong momentum, reaching their peak new user growth in April and May, respectively, before user growth declined for the rest of the year.

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

It is worth noting that Arbitrum’s 3.3 million new users in May exceeded any single-month peak of Ethereum in 2024. In this context, Arbitrum’s new user growth continued to exceed Optimism throughout the year, thanks to the success of its Arbitrum One program and the expansion of GameFi and SocialFi integrations. With 169 builder grants approved in the first half of 2024, coupled with many behind-the-scenes progress, it remains to be seen whether the chain can regain its position as the world’s leading EVM L2 chain.

Performance of the new release chain in 2024

Among chains launched in 2024, Aleo achieved the highest average growth in new users, while Blast faded after setting a single-month record.

In terms of newly launched chains, Aleo achieved the highest growth in new users in the month the chains were launched, with an average of 175,200 new users per month, while Blast and Aleo had 134,900 and 90,700 users respectively. This can be attributed to the sharp decline in user acquisition of Blast since July, and the slow start of Sei, which did not reach a peak of 324,500 users month-on-month until October despite its mainnet launch.

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

Whether these chains can regain momentum in 2025 is unclear — especially considering that Base experienced a similar post-launch slump before surging in 2024. Of the four new chains tracked, Lava’s performance so far has been overshadowed by its competitors, and while Blast posted the highest monthly new user growth of any newly launched chain in June, it still has a lot of catching up to do.

Super User

Base's performance

As of December 2024, Base has the most DeFi-related super users, with 15.1 million wallets performing 100 transactions or more.

In addition to gaining the most new users, Base also attracted the largest number of DeFi-related super users, with 38.4% more users performing 100 or more transactions than the second-place Ethereum. It was followed by Ethereum with 10.7 million new super users and Polygon with 7 million.

*Note: "Super user" here is defined as a user who has performed at least 100 transactions on a certain chain, regardless of the time when the relevant wallet was created or the time when the last transaction occurred.

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

Given Base’s explosive growth this year, its impressive number of super users may not be surprising. This success is likely due to Base surpassing many traditional chains in multiple hot areas this year, including but not limited to Meme coins and NFT transactions.

On the other hand, Avalanche and Blast have similar numbers of super users this year, averaging around 1.3 million, while Optimism has performed slightly better with 1.7 million users making at least 100 DeFi transactions.

Polygon performance

Polygon added the most new super users in 2024, and its non-DeFi related super user activity continued to outperform.

Polygon has attracted 1.5 million new super users so far in 2024 — almost double the number of second-place Base.

Polygon’s superuser activity also outpaced all other observed chains, averaging 867.7 million monthly superuser transactions this year. In addition to Base’s impressive 786.3 million superuser transactions, Arbitrum has also had a strong year to date in 2024, with 365.3 million superuser transactions.

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

Polygon’s strong performance is a continuation of the chain’s multi-year dominance in super user activity beginning in 2021. The chain’s performance in 2021 continues to hold the record for super user activity among all observed chains, reaching 1.14 billion transactions.

However, despite having the highest super user activity of all observed chains, Polygon ranks third in terms of the number of DeFi-related super user wallets. This shows that the chain has successfully incentivized high transaction volume through GameFi and other alternative use cases.

Ethereum’s performance

Ethereum has more DeFi-related super users than Arbitrum and Optimism combined.

Ethereum has 10.9 million active super users in the DeFi space so far in 2024, second only to Base. This represents a larger base of DeFi super users than Arbitrum and Optimism combined (6.2 million and 1.8 million, respectively).

Considering that EVM L2 is generally faster and less expensive, this may indicate that many users still consider bridging assets across chains too inconvenient or risky, or that they value the advantages brought by Ethereum’s deeper liquidity and dominant market position.

Regardless, it’s clear that Ethereum’s L2s need to find more ways to attract activity than simply highlighting their on-chain performance advantages over Ethereum mainnet.

DEX Use

Uniswap’s Market Dominance

Uniswap has grown its market share across all major chains, further strengthening its dominance in the DEX space.

Uniswap ranked first on all observed chains except Avalanche and Blast. Its largest growth occurred on the Base chain, where Uniswap’s user base grew from 36.8% of total DEX activity to 91.3% — a particularly significant increase considering Base’s exponential user growth this year.

Likewise, Uniswap has seen growth on other major chains:

  • Relative DEX activity on Ethereum is up 27.72% from 2023
  • Polygon grew 12.57% (the chain has historically had more widely distributed DEX activity across the user base)

Leaving aside Uniswap’s protocol upgrade, this may reflect a “winner-takes-all” trend in the DeFi space, disproportionately favoring large incumbent players with deeper liquidity and greater brand awareness.

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

Trader Joe's Leads on Avalanche

Despite Uniswap’s rise in the rankings, Trader Joe’s increased its lead over Avalanche:

  • Uniswap is now the second most popular DEX on Avalanche (barely making the top 5 in 2023)
  • Trader Joe’s remains the most popular DEX on Avalanche, accounting for 61.1% of all DEX activity
  • Market share has increased by approximately 6% since 2023

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

As the first major DEX built natively on Avalanche, Trader Joe’s has made a number of efforts to maintain and expand its leading position:

  • Auto-Pools was launched in April to facilitate LP automatic rebalancing of positions and compound interest rewards
  • Liquidity staking enabled for various Avalanche assets
  • Actively expanding to new chains such as Arbitrum and BNB Chain, proving the viability of its unique Liquidity Ledger (LB) model

DEX usage trend analysis

DEX preferences of super users and newly acquired users are converging, but trading activity is less concentrated among super users :

  • Unlike 2023, the top three used DEXs for each observed chain are the same among both super users and newly acquired users
  • The trading activity of super users is more evenly distributed across multiple DEXs
  • This may reflect their familiarity with the wider DeFi protocols and their willingness to seek more favorable opportunities outside of mainstream protocols such as Uniswap.

Looking forward to 2025: Opportunities and challenges of Web3

On-chain data shows that Web3 user growth continues to rise in 2024, and both traditional chains and new competitors are under pressure to differentiate themselves and provide attractive use cases for new and old users. In addition, the data clearly shows that the rise in the price of public chain native tokens does not necessarily lead to more diverse on-chain activities, and emerging DeFi protocols have also encountered difficulties in challenging existing projects that have established advantages.

Here are some key trends to watch as we head into 2025:

  • Base as a model for ecosystem expansion

Base achieved unprecedented user growth in 2024, setting a benchmark for new user introduction and activation, which may be instructive for other new public chains trying to gain momentum. Base's success in Meme coin trading and on-chain AI shows that innovative application scenarios in emerging fields will continue to drive growth in 2025.

However, how to translate these activities into higher user quality through sustained and diverse user engagement remains a key challenge.

  • Ethereum’s growing user base is an opportunity for L2

Despite the performance advantages of L2 networks, Ethereum’s growing user base and liquidity advantage further strengthen its position as the base layer of the Web3 economy. Chains like Optimism may improve their strategies to remain competitive and convince Ethereum’s growing number of ordinary users to enter their on-chain ecosystem.

  • Success requires differentiation or economies of scale

Uniswap’s growing dominance suggests a “winner takes all” trend in most major DeFi markets. Nevertheless, public chains like Avalanche and Polygon are proving that targeted innovations like Trader Joe’s automated pools or Polygon’s GameFi program can carve out sizable market segments.

In 2025, protocols that focus on developing differentiated on-chain products that go beyond “basic” DeFi activities will be key to gaining more market attention.

  • As new users enter the market, chains will shift from focusing on quantity to focusing on quality

Ecosystem builders who can find ways to incentivize consistent, balanced participation in multiple activities beyond trading, such as governance and staking, will be better positioned for sustainable growth. Chains that prioritize high-quality participation will see long-term ecosystem health as wallet growth accelerates.

Summarize

Overall, as the number of wallets across chains has grown and overall transaction volume has increased this year, the quality of users has decreased. Given the recent record highs in user activity and token valuations, this reflects the influx of new users into the industry - users who currently participate only occasionally, but who are likely to be guided to the various different use cases that Web3 offers.

2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend

（User quality trends of each public chain）

Key findings include:

Base's performance

  • Base is one of the biggest success stories of 2024 in terms of user growth.
  • The chain’s lower user quality score is therefore not a negative for Base’s overall performance. Rather, it highlights that its large new user base currently participates in a narrow range of on-chain activities — while also highlighting the upside potential to guide these users towards deeper, more multifaceted on-chain activities.

Ethereum’s performance

  • Ethereum saw the biggest drop in user quality ahead of the launch of multiple SEC-approved ETH ETFs.
  • This suggests that institutional buying may trigger wallet growth, but will not necessarily lead to broader and deeper on-chain activity without more incentives and easy on-ramps (such as protocol governance).

Blast Performance

  • Blast’s user base demonstrated broad and deep engagement at launch, reflecting the chain’s ability to incentivize a variety of gamified on-chain activities.
  • While Blast’s user growth declined significantly in Q4 2024, its remaining users remain active across multiple fronts, suggesting the chain has the potential to transcend its initial hype and achieve greater success.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018705-5.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.15446-3.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01972-3.75%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018705-5.92%
LightLink
LL$0.01376-1.92%
SUI
SUI$3.498-5.35%
Humanity
H$0.03912-7.60%
Flux
FLUX$0.2114-6.50%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019623+9.55%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007531-7.09%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04014-0.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.15446-3.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01972-3.75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"