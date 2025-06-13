Ripple and U.S. SEC jointly propose $125M settlement split to end XRP lawsuit

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 16:21
U
U$0.01101+0.82%
XRP
XRP$3.0058-2.51%

Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have jointly proposed a settlement that would split a $125 million civil penalty, potentially ending one of the longest-running legal battles in the crypto industry.

According to a June 12 court filing shared on X by Crypto in America host Eleanor Terrett, the two parties are asking a Manhattan federal court to dissolve a previously issued injunction and release the $125 million currently held in escrow. Under the proposal, $50 million would be paid to the SEC, while the remaining $75 million would be returned to Ripple.

The proposed settlement follows a complicated legal history that began in 2020 when the SEC sued Ripple Labs for allegedly conducting unregistered securities offerings through institutional sales of XRP.

In July 2023, a federal judge ruled that Ripple’s programmatic XRP sales did not violate securities laws, but found the company liable for institutional sales. A $125 million penalty was imposed in August 2024 and placed in escrow during Ripple’s appeal.

In April 2025, the SEC and Ripple jointly moved to pause their appeals in order to explore a possible settlement. That motion was approved by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, but a first attempt to settle the case was denied in May 2025 after the court said the parties hadn’t demonstrated “exceptional circumstances” required for such a request. The June 12 filing is a renewed effort that cites those required conditions.

The legal change comes as the SEC, led by new Chair Paul Atkins, has been reducing its enforcement-heavy crypto strategy since early 2025. Several high-profile crypto enforcement actions have been halted or dropped by the agency, which has stated that it plans to focus more on rulemaking than litigation.

Both Ripple and the SEC would move to withdraw their pending appeals if the court accepts the proposal, which would put an end to the case. For this to happen, the judge must still determine whether the circumstances justify modifying the original judgment and dissolving the injunction.

If approved, the deal would be a unique compromise in a widely followed case that has influenced the way U.S. law views digital assets. If denied, the case might go back to the appellate court, where it might continue beyond Q2.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

As traditional carbon markets collide with blockchain, DevvStream makes its first move, allocating treasury funds to Bitcoin and Solana. Meanwhile, the firm’s $300 million credit expansion could fuel a new era of tokenized environmental assets. On August 1, Nasdaq-listed carbon…
Movement
MOVE$0.1304-4.88%
ERA
ERA$1.017-8.82%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00704-3.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 01:10
Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the United States has entered a golden era of cryptocurrency as it looks to unlock new possibilities with blockchain technology. Bessent’s comments come as the U.S. cryptocurrency space experiences notable growth and backing under…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019593+8.72%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1614-8.29%
U
U$0.03+200.00%
ERA
ERA$1.017-8.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 00:48
Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

Can crypto sustain momentum in August as macro risks, token unlocks, and investor preferences decide how and where money moves? Fed expectations drive crypto liquidity In August 2025, global crypto markets are heading into a period of close observation, with…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01521-7.98%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 01:16

Trending News

More

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?