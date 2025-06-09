XRP, Solana, Cardano Could Join Nasdaq’s Crypto Index

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/09 16:37
Solana
SOL$165.49-6.89%
XRP
XRP$3.004-2.64%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224977-6.24%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.267-6.35%

Nasdaq has filed a proposed rule change with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its benchmark Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) to include Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Stellar Lumens (XLM).

The June 2 Form 8-K filing with the SEC, if approved, will see the altcoins tracked in the NCI alongside crypto market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as other altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC) and Uniswap (UNI).

Nasdaq

Proposed Rule Change Could Address Existing Tracking Issue

If the rule change is approved, it will also address a current tracking issue between the NCI and the Hasdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ). 

The latter is designed to track the NCI, but instead tracks the US-compliant Nasdaq Crypto US Settlement Price Index (NCIUS) that only includes Bitcoin and Ethereum due to regulatory constraints. This creates a mismatch in performance between the NCI and NCIQ.

If the proposal gets the greenlight, it will eliminate the tracking issue and performance mismatch by allowing the NCIQ to track the full NCI, essentially making the NCI a more diverse ETF that tracks 9 coins instead of just BTC and ETH.

A final determination regarding the rule change is expected from the SEC by Nov. 2, 2025 following a period for public comments and regulatory review. 

Prices Barely React To The News

The news had little effect on the XRP price, which edged up a fraction of a percentage in the last 24 hours to trade at $2.22 as of 2:34 a.m. EST, according to CoinMarketCap. 

Similarly, SOL managed a slight gain in the past 24 hours, while XLM and ADA both recorded minor decreases in their respective prices during the same period.

 Related Articles:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

As traditional carbon markets collide with blockchain, DevvStream makes its first move, allocating treasury funds to Bitcoin and Solana. Meanwhile, the firm’s $300 million credit expansion could fuel a new era of tokenized environmental assets. On August 1, Nasdaq-listed carbon…
Movement
MOVE$0.1314-4.64%
ERA
ERA$1.0209-8.91%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00704-3.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 01:10
Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the United States has entered a golden era of cryptocurrency as it looks to unlock new possibilities with blockchain technology. Bessent’s comments come as the U.S. cryptocurrency space experiences notable growth and backing under…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019582+8.50%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1614-8.29%
U
U$0.0305+205.00%
ERA
ERA$1.0209-8.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 00:48
Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

Can crypto sustain momentum in August as macro risks, token unlocks, and investor preferences decide how and where money moves? Fed expectations drive crypto liquidity In August 2025, global crypto markets are heading into a period of close observation, with…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01536-7.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 01:16

Trending News

More

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case