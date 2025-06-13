Hit by a Crypto Scam? Ohio Offers 6 Steps to Take Before It Gets Worse

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 13:30
SIX
SIX$0.0201-1.90%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02259-4.44%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006296-6.23%

Ohio’s six-step crypto fraud rescue plan puts victims in control, arming them with powerful tools to freeze wallets, preserve evidence, protect identities, and fight back.

Ohio’s 6-Step Blueprint for Crypto Scam Victims: From Wallet Freeze to Reporting

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office published a detailed consumer advisory on June 11 addressing the rise in cryptocurrency-related fraud and offering a six-step response framework for victims. The guidance reflects growing concern over the vulnerability of digital asset investors as economic instability and public interest in crypto continue to increase. Highlighting the appeal of crypto to bad actors, the office stated:

The first step outlined in the advisory is to stop sending any further cryptocurrency. Scammers often follow up initial contact with fraudulent offers to recover stolen funds, posing as government officials, recovery agents, or attorneys. These second-wave scams are designed to extract even more money from already victimized individuals. The second step calls for compiling a full record of the scam, including any chat transcripts, emails, website URLs, phone numbers, and transaction receipts. Preserving evidence is critical for potential law enforcement investigations and future recovery efforts.

Third, the Attorney General’s Office advises victims to safeguard their financial accounts and personal identity. If sensitive data or payment information was shared, consumers should request a fraud alert or credit freeze from the three major credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian, and Transunion. These actions are free and won’t impact credit scores.

Fourth, victims should promptly report the scam to relevant local, state, and federal authorities, including the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Fifth, the guidance recommends seeking professional help by reviewing homeowner’s insurance for identity theft coverage, consulting a tax expert about potential deductions, or working with a nonprofit credit counselor or financial adviser. Finally, the sixth step encourages individuals to evaluate how the scam happened, noting that common online behaviors—such as interacting in investor groups, responding to giveaways, or subscribing to promotional content—often put consumers at risk. While regulators emphasize the dangers, crypto proponents argue that education and proper security practices can help users benefit from the underlying technology without falling victim to fraud.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

As traditional carbon markets collide with blockchain, DevvStream makes its first move, allocating treasury funds to Bitcoin and Solana. Meanwhile, the firm’s $300 million credit expansion could fuel a new era of tokenized environmental assets. On August 1, Nasdaq-listed carbon…
Movement
MOVE$0.1314-4.64%
ERA
ERA$1.0209-8.91%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00704-3.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 01:10
Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the United States has entered a golden era of cryptocurrency as it looks to unlock new possibilities with blockchain technology. Bessent’s comments come as the U.S. cryptocurrency space experiences notable growth and backing under…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019582+8.50%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1614-8.29%
U
U$0.0305+205.00%
ERA
ERA$1.0209-8.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 00:48
Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

Can crypto sustain momentum in August as macro risks, token unlocks, and investor preferences decide how and where money moves? Fed expectations drive crypto liquidity In August 2025, global crypto markets are heading into a period of close observation, with…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01536-7.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 01:16

Trending News

More

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

Crypto enters August with louder questions about where the money flows next

8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case