Bitcoin 2025 Attendees Set World Record for Most Bitcoin Transactions in a Single Day

2025/06/11 19:31
  • More than 4,187 Bitcoin payments were recorded over eight hours at the Bitcoin 2025 conference.
  • Event participants set a world record for the most Bitcoin point-of-sale transactions in that time span.
  • They used Bolt Cards and the Lightning Network to make purchases.

At the Bitcoin 2025 conference, held from May 27 to 29 in Las Vegas, a Guinness World Record was set for the highest number of Bitcoin point-of-sale transactions within eight hours. A total of 4,187 Bitcoin payments were made on May 28.

Event organizers told Incrypted that purchases at various on-site vendors were made using Bolt Cards and the Lightning Network. Attendees could buy items at the official Bitcoin Magazine store, as well as food, drinks, and other merchandise.

BTC Inc’s Chief Financial Officer Didier Lewis stated:

It is worth noting that Bitcoin 2025 brought together over 35,000 attendees and 500 speakers. The organizers emphasized that such initiatives not only promote the use of Bitcoin but also demonstrate its effectiveness as a medium of exchange.

