Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump was interviewed before going to the NATO summit. When asked whether the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was violated, Trump said: "I don't think so." Trump said he did not like Israel's practice of "laying down its arms" immediately after the two sides reached a ceasefire agreement. Trump said that both Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire agreement.
Trump also said that Iran could never rebuild its nuclear program and that Iran's nuclear capabilities had been eliminated.
