Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $40.24 million last week, continuing its net inflow for six consecutive weeks

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$40.24 million last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of $48.19 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached $5.28 billion. The second largest was Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a weekly net inflow of $10.59 million. Currently, ETH's total historical net inflow has reached $745 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net outflow of US$14.91 million. The current total net inflow of FETH in history is US$1.58 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.60 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.89 billion.