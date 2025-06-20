Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens PANews 2025/06/20 22:44

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the Meme coin @NeiroOnEthereum (capitalized NEIRO, contract number ending in 2637).