CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem PANews 2025/06/20 08:53

CLEAR $0.03521 -10.70% VIRTUAL $1.2061 -12.25%

PANews reported on June 20 that CITIC Securities Research Report stated that Hong Kong, China has a clear strategic determination to develop virtual assets. Relying on mature financial infrastructure and international regulatory framework, the virtual asset industry is developing rapidly. Relying on the innovation and collaboration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the advantages of a free and open market, Hong Kong is accelerating its consolidation of its position as a core hub for global virtual assets. Under this trend, traditional financial institutions continue to strengthen their licenses and business layout. We recommend high-quality online brokers that follow the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem and have outstanding business operations.