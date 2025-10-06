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The new memecoin player Little Pepe nears the end of its presale, raising over $26 million as Stage 13 sells out quickly. #partnercontentThe new memecoin player Little Pepe nears the end of its presale, raising over $26 million as Stage 13 sells out quickly. #partnercontent

Little Pepe presale nears completion with $26m raised

Author: Crypto.news
Source: Crypto.news
2025/10/06 21:52
4 min read
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000312-8.07%
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MEMECOIN$0.004026-21.01%
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Little Pepe nears the end of its presale, raising over $26 million as Stage 13 sells out quickly.

Summary
  • The Little Pepe presale has raised $26.3m of its $28.7m goal, with more than 16.1b tokens already sold.
  • Investors from the earliest stages are sitting on gains of around 120% even before the token hits exchanges.
  • Large-investor accumulation, rapid stage sellouts, and large-scale giveaways continue to drive strong community engagement.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is in the spotlight. Its presale is almost sold out at $0.0022 per token, raising $26.3 million of its $28.77 million goal. More than 16.1 billion tokens have already been sold, with Stage 13 now over 93% sold out.

Price growth and presale momentum

LILPEPE has increased in price from $0.0021 in the previous stage to $0.0022 currently. Early buyers from Stage 1 are already sitting on gains of about 120% without even hitting the open market. This presale momentum is often an early signal that the community is engaged and willing to commit fresh capital. Momentum has been driven by how quickly each stage has sold out. Stage 12 closed earlier than expected, and now Stage 13 is moving just as fast.

Accumulation and early confidence

The presence of strong big-investor accumulation has become a central part of the LILPEPE story. Large buyers entering early often signal that they believe the project has long-term potential. Their willingness to hold their positions rather than sell immediately after launch could help support the price during the volatile first weeks on exchanges. For smaller investors, this pattern often feels reassuring because it hints that experienced crypto players are willing to take a significant stake in the project.

Community incentives and cultural buzz

One of the reasons LILPEPE’s presale has remained in the headlines is its $777,000 giveaway, which has already drawn more than 422,400 entries. Ten winners from this promotion will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. Alongside this is the Mega Giveaway, which is running in stages 12 to 17 and has attracted over 74,000 entries so far. These campaigns have created real excitement, making LILPEPE feel more like a movement than just a token sale.

Zero market cap advantage and exchange listings

One of the biggest factors working in LILPEPE’s favor is that it is starting from a nearly zero market capitalization. Tokens that launch from scratch often have more room to climb compared to established giants, whose massive valuations make similar leaps harder to achieve. The team has also focused on building real infrastructure rather than relying only on hype.

LILPEPE is developing its own Layer 2 solution tailored for meme tokens, aiming to cut costs and speed up transactions. It has been audited by Certik for added credibility and is built with sniper bot resistance to prevent whales from taking an unfair advantage during trading. Excitement is also growing around its preparation for centralized exchange listings.

Conclusion

Little Pepe has shown that it is more than just another memecoin. Its presale progress, big-investor backing, innovative features, and massive giveaways have helped it capture attention in a crowded market. The token’s launch from a near-zero market cap gives it a rare opportunity for significant growth if all the pieces fall into place.

For anyone interested in joining before the presale ends, visit the Little Pepe website, join the Telegram community, follow its updates on Twitter, or learn how to enter the $777k Giveaway while the final presale stages remain open.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

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