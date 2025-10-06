A hacker fails his attempt, CZ drops a tweet, and here is a stranger pocketing 2 million with a useless meme. It’s beautiful, modern crypto-poetry… L’article A trader turns $3,000 into $2M thanks to a meme and a tweet from CZ est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. A hacker fails his attempt, CZ drops a tweet, and here is a stranger pocketing 2 million with a useless meme. It’s beautiful, modern crypto-poetry… L’article A trader turns $3,000 into $2M thanks to a meme and a tweet from CZ est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.