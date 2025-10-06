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The post Ripple News: XRP ETF Launches Automatically While SEC Stays Silent During Shutdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is active as the Teucrium XRP ETF went live, despite the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) entering a government shutdown on October 1. During the shutdown, the SEC is handling only emergency matters, leaving routine approvals, including ETF listings, on hold. How did the XRP ETF launch without formal approval? One …The post Ripple News: XRP ETF Launches Automatically While SEC Stays Silent During Shutdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is active as the Teucrium XRP ETF went live, despite the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) entering a government shutdown on October 1. During the shutdown, the SEC is handling only emergency matters, leaving routine approvals, including ETF listings, on hold. How did the XRP ETF launch without formal approval? One …

Ripple News: XRP ETF Launches Automatically While SEC Stays Silent During Shutdown

Author: CoinPedia
Source: CoinPedia
2025/10/06 14:28
2 min read
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XRP ETF

The post Ripple News: XRP ETF Launches Automatically While SEC Stays Silent During Shutdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market is active as the Teucrium XRP ETF went live, despite the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) entering a government shutdown on October 1. During the shutdown, the SEC is handling only emergency matters, leaving routine approvals, including ETF listings, on hold.

How did the XRP ETF launch without formal approval? One expert explained that the Teucrium XRP ETF wasn’t explicitly approved by the SEC. Instead, he noted that “silence is compliance,” meaning the ETF went live automatically after reaching its regulatory deadline.

Hows and Whys Explained

Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett clarified that the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Since the fund holds Treasuries, cash, and swap receivables, it did not require formal SEC approval to start trading.

Terrett wrote on X, “Spot ETFs, though, are registered under the 33 Act as commodity trusts and DO require explicit SEC approval before launching.”

“So any new spot crypto ETFs ($LTC, $SOL, $XRP) won’t begin trading until the SEC can declare the S‑1s effective, likely after the government shutdown is over and the agency has returned to operating at full capacity,” she added.

This situation shows how regulatory deadlines can allow financial products to launch while the SEC is temporarily inactive. Investors now have access to the Teucrium XRP ETF, even as the market considers whether it counts as official approval.

Crypto ETFs Awaiting SEC Approval in October

In the upcoming weeks, the SEC will reach its final deadline for the following ETFs: 

Grayscale Spot XRP ETF: October 18 

21Shares XRP ETF: October 19 

Bitwise Spot XRP ETF: October 20 

Canary Capital XRP ETF: October 23

WisdomTree XRP ETF: October 24 

CoinShares XRP ETF: October 25 

Canary Litecoin ETF: October 2 (missed deadline amid SEC shutdown)

Grayscale Litecoin Trust: October 10 

CoinShares Litecoin ETF: October 23

Grayscale Solana Trust: October 10

VanEck Solana Trust: October 16

21Shares Solana ETF: October 16

Canary Solana ETF: October 16

Bitwise Solana ETF: October 16

Grayscale’s Cardano ETF: October 26

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