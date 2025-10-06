Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
US-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs pulled in $4.5B in net inflows last week, an event that has coincided with Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high above $125K. These inflows, coupled with macroeconomic and tax developments suggest renewed institutional interest and retail confidence, and could lead to a more extended rally.US-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs pulled in $4.5B in net inflows last week, an event that has coincided with Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high above $125K. These inflows, coupled with macroeconomic and tax developments suggest renewed institutional interest and retail confidence, and could lead to a more extended rally.

Bitcoin Tops $125K as ETFs Surge — Why Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Could Ride the Rally

Author: Brave Newcoin
Source: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/06 14:32
4 min read
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.08473-5.22%
4
4$0.008214-7.59%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Bitcoin Tops $125K as ETFs Surge — Why Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Could Ride the Rally

Of the $4.5B, about $3.2B went into Bitcoin ETFs — marking the second-largest weekly inflow for $BTC ETFs since November 2024’s $3.37B peak.

Furthermore, ETF trading volumes surged to approximately $26B during the trading period. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is top of the league with a single-fund inflow figure of roughly $1.78B, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with $692M, Ark 21Shares with $254M, and Bitwise with $212M.

These massive ETF inflows, associated with shifting institutional strategies, signal a new phase of Bitcoin adoption – one that strengthens the entire ecosystem.

As liquidity and confidence increase, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), part of Bitcoin’s expanding Layer 2 (L2) landscape, stands poised to capitalize on this momentum

Billions Flood into Bitcoin ETFs: The Institutional Liquidity Shock Powering BTC’s $125K Breakout

So why do ETF inflows move the price more than ordinary trading flows?

Well, ETFs convert institutional and retail capital into regulated, pooled investment vehicles that acquire and hold spot $BTC/$ETH, creating steady and measurable demand for the underlying assets.

Secondly, large ETF creation/redemption flows reduce the amount of Bitcoin available to sell through exchanges and OTC desks, which helps tighten the market and push up prices, even with modest buying activity.

Finally, traders and algos watch ETF inflows – significant inflows trigger momentum strategies, options hedging, and market-making flows that amplify the move.

In late September, multiple ETF-flow trackers noted a V-shaped return of inflows into spot ETFs, marking a shift from outflows to sustained buying. This rotation helped tighten supply and fueled the momentum into October (the so-called ‘Uptober’ effect).

chart showing V-shaped return of inflows into spot ETFs in late September.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts believe that Bitcoin’s recent all-time high (ATH) is not just a temporary surge. They view this as the beginning of a long-term accumulation phase, with institutional investors aiming to gradually build and maintain their positions rather than pursue short-term gains.

Indeed, as we have seen, corporate treasuries, asset managers, and wealthy family offices are increasingly turning to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a more accessible way to invest in cryptocurrency.

In addition, the recent tax/treatment clarifications released in early October have also led companies toward on-balance-sheet holdings.

Psychologically, a new ATH ($125K on October 5) draws attention and capital, legitimizes allocation decisions, and often fuels further inflows and price gains.

Together, this momentum has energized the entire crypto landscape, with Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) emerging as one of the prime beneficiaries to ride this rally.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): The High-Speed Layer-2 Poised to Dominate the Post-ETF Era

Bitcoin still rules the cryptocurrency market with a 58.5% share, but its slow transaction speeds, high fees, and 1 MB block limit restrict its scalability.

That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps in — a unique Layer-2 solution built directly on Bitcoin, powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This keeps Bitcoin as the monetary base layer while Hyper becomes its high-speed execution layer.

By bridging Bitcoin onto Hyper, you can send, stake, or trade instantly with near-zero fees. Using zero-knowledge proofs, transactions are settled back on Bitcoin’s main chain, maintaining Bitcoin’s unmatched security.

With SVM integration delivering Solana-level performance and cross-chain support for $BTC, $ETH, and $SOL, Bitcoin Hyper unlocks real DeFi, DAOs, and micro-payments on Bitcoin.

The operational mechanism behind Bitcoin Hyper.

The project is already turning heads, having raised $21.6M in its presale so far. Whale activity is heating up too — with major buys of $196.6K, $145K, $56.9K, $29.8K, $11.8K, and $10.4K, totaling $450.5K just this week.

The current price of 1 $HYPER is $0.013065, and staking rewards yield a 55% APY. These rewards will gradually taper as more participants join the pool, so it’s best to get in soon.

If current trends hold, analysts project that $HYPER could reach $0.20 by year-end 2025, marking 1,430.5% ROI from today’s price, and positioning it as one of the standout performers in this year’s crypto market.

Secure your tokens today from the $HYPER presale website before this ship sails.

Market Opportunity
Hyperlane Logo
Hyperlane Price(HYPER)
$0.08473
$0.08473$0.08473
-2.79%
USD
Hyperlane (HYPER) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#DeFi#Spot#ETF#Staking

You May Also Like

South Africa and India deepen trade and investment partnership

South Africa and India deepen trade and investment partnership

India investment pledges target clean energy, pharma, ICT and auto components as South Africa courts new South–South capital flows. The post South Africa and India
Share
Furtherafrica2026/06/03 08:00
Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

BitcoinWorld Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades The cryptocurrency derivatives market has hit a notable slowdown.
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:10
Beyond HODL: What Strategy’s Bitcoin Sale Really Means for Investors

Beyond HODL: What Strategy’s Bitcoin Sale Really Means for Investors

Strategy sold 32 Bitcoin to fund preferred stock distributions, signaling a shift toward active treasury management. The sale differs from the 2022 defensive move
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2026/06/03 07:59

Trending News

More

Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

Best Mobile User Retention Tools in 2026

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon Targets $0.42-$0.45 Recovery by May 2026

Australia’s S&P Global Services PMI Beats Estimates: What It Means for AUD/USD

Active hostage crisis as man claims bomb strapped to chest inside Chase Bank: reports

24/7 Live News

More

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.

Author: Crypto Pump01:17

Doge shows less decline compared to Bitcoin's drop.

Author: Rockerfeller2026/06/02 23:51

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,747.11
$66,747.11$66,747.11

-0.82%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,856.94
$1,856.94$1,856.94

-3.03%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.48
$74.48$74.48

-2.50%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2201
$1.2201$1.2201

-0.17%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage