The Future of Robots is wonderful or scary?

China’s robot dog just smoked Boston Dynamics.
Somewhere in a lab in Boston, a robotic dog named Spot is quietly weeping hydraulic tears.
Because a new alpha just marked its territory — and it’s sprinting out of China.
Meet Black Panther II, the fastest robot dog in the world.
Built by Chinese startup Mirror Me, this four-legged speedster just clocked 100 meters in 13.17 seconds on live TV.
That’s Usain Bolt-level pace.
From a robot.
Welcome to 2025, the future is bright and lovely.
This isn’t just some flashy gimmick.
Black Panther II hit a peak of 9.7 meters per second, even hitting 10.9 in trials.
For context, Boston Dynamics’ WildCat — previously the fastest — topped out at a quaint 8.8 m/s.
So yes, the crown’s been stolen.
And it wasn’t subtle.
This is the same country that’s churning out 556,000 industrial robots a year (up 14.2% in 2024), is on track to dominate humanoid robotics by 2030, and now wants bipedal machines running at Olympic speeds within two years.
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