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In recent weeks, Bitcoin’s market dynamics have taken a surprising turn, with the cryptocurrency reaching new all-time highs while a significant portion of its supply leaves centralized exchanges. This trend reflects a growing movement of investors favoring long-term holdings over short-term trading, potentially signaling changing sentiment in the crypto markets. As Bitcoin claws upward past [...]In recent weeks, Bitcoin’s market dynamics have taken a surprising turn, with the cryptocurrency reaching new all-time highs while a significant portion of its supply leaves centralized exchanges. This trend reflects a growing movement of investors favoring long-term holdings over short-term trading, potentially signaling changing sentiment in the crypto markets. As Bitcoin claws upward past [...]

Bitcoin Exchange Balances Hit Six-Year Low Amid Market Shortage

Author: Crypto Breaking News
Source: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/05 14:08
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Bitcoin Exchange Balances Hit Six-year Low Amid Market Shortage

In recent weeks, Bitcoin’s market dynamics have taken a surprising turn, with the cryptocurrency reaching new all-time highs while a significant portion of its supply leaves centralized exchanges. This trend reflects a growing movement of investors favoring long-term holdings over short-term trading, potentially signaling changing sentiment in the crypto markets. As Bitcoin claws upward past $125,000 and exchange reserves plummet to multi-year lows, analysts are watching closely for what this means for future price action and overall market stability.

  • Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of over $125,700 on Coinbase, marking the latest surge in its rally.
  • Exchange reserves of Bitcoin have dropped to a six-year low, indicating increased accumulation and long-term holding behavior.
  • Over 114,000 BTC — worth more than $14 billion — have been withdrawn from exchanges in recent weeks.
  • Market analysts suggest that with further buying momentum, Bitcoin could quickly push beyond $126,500, with potential for rapid appreciation.
  • Industry insiders warn of upcoming supply shortages as exchanges run out of Bitcoin to sell, possibly accelerating price increases.

Bitcoin’s Price Reaches Record Levels Amid Falling Exchange Reserves

The amount of Bitcoin stored on centralized exchanges has declined to a six-year low, with the total holdings dropping to approximately 2.83 million BTC, according to data from Glassnode. This marks a significant decrease from recent peaks, suggesting a strong move by traders and investors to transfer their assets into self-custody, institutional wallets, or digital asset treasuries. CryptoQuant reports an even lower reserve of around 2.45 million BTC, highlighting a persistent trend of asset accumulation off trading platforms.

This exodus from exchanges is notable. Over the past two weeks alone, more than 114,000 BTC — valued at over $14 billion — have been withdrawn, signaling a cautious approach among holders anticipating long-term gains. When Bitcoin is moved into secure storage, it indicates a willingness to hold rather than speculate, reducing immediate selling pressure and possibly paving the way for higher prices.

With Bitcoin breaking new records, traders are optimistic yet cautious. If the asset convincingly surpasses resistance levels around $126,500, many analysts believe prices could accelerate rapidly, potentially reaching new heights within a short period.

Crypto Markets Brace for Supply Tightening

The sharp reduction in Bitcoin holdings on exchanges has led industry experts to warn of possible liquidity constraints. Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, cautioned that exchanges may soon run out of available Bitcoin, potentially leading to a supply shortage. “Monday morning might be the first official shortage,” he said, implying that market participants could face limited selling options in the near term.

Investor and trader Mike Alfred shared similar sentiments, revealing a conversation with the head of a major OTC desk. According to him, at the current pace, the desk might be completely out of Bitcoin to sell within two hours of the futures market opening, unless prices jump to between $126,000 and $129,000. Such dynamics could fuel rapid price appreciation, suggesting that we are entering a period of heightened volatility and trading activity.

This potential supply crunch comes amidst increased institutional interest and a wave of long-term holders moving their assets into secure storage, bolstering Bitcoin’s narrative as a store of value and a hedge against inflation. As the scarcity of Bitcoin intensifies, market participants anticipate an acceleration toward new milestones in the cryptocurrency’s ongoing rally.

This article was originally published as Bitcoin Exchange Balances Hit Six-Year Low Amid Market Shortage on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

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