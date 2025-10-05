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What began as a quiet slowdown has turned into a clear pattern of profit-taking. Over the past week and a […] The post XRP News: Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure appeared first on Coindoo.What began as a quiet slowdown has turned into a clear pattern of profit-taking. Over the past week and a […] The post XRP News: Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure appeared first on Coindoo.

XRP News: Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure

Author: Coindoo
Source: Coindoo
2025/10/05 13:16
2 min read
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XRP$1.2455-1.96%
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TOKEN$0.002879+5.38%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

What began as a quiet slowdown has turned into a clear pattern of profit-taking. Over the past week and a half, major investors – known as whales – have reduced their exposure by roughly 100 million XRP, equal to about 300 million dollars. According to on-chain metrics, this is the sharpest drop in large holdings in nearly three years.

From Accumulation to Exit Strategy

The retreat of whales is not just about numbers. It signals a shift in market psychology. In previous rallies, these high-volume addresses helped drive XRP upward through accumulation. This time, they’re heading for the exits.

Analysts say this reversal has weakened the technical picture for XRP, which remains trapped in a broad descending wedge. The lack of buying power from top-tier investors leaves little support for the token to stage a strong comeback.

Profit-Takers Dominate the Market

Data from Glassnode backs up the idea that traders are choosing safety over speculation. The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has climbed to its highest level in two months, meaning more holders are selling while in profit rather than accumulating for the next run.

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Such behavior often appears near local tops, where traders see diminishing upside and move to secure gains before volatility returns. It’s a warning that the current rally could fade unless demand revives quickly.

Sentiment Fades Amid Uncertainty

The broader crypto market has entered a cooling phase, and XRP appears especially vulnerable. Analysts describe the sentiment around the token as cautious, not bearish – but fragile enough that continued selling could extend the downturn.

For now, investors are watching whether XRP can attract fresh liquidity or if whales’ retreat marks the start of a deeper correction. Either way, the next few weeks could decide whether this consolidation becomes a foundation for recovery or another leg lower.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP News: Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure appeared first on Coindoo.

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