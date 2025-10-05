Trader Eugene: Once Bitcoin reaches a new high, it will open a new "ceiling" in the market

PANews reported on October 5th that trader Eugene Ng Ah Sio said on his personal channel: "Once BTC hits a new all-time high, all ceilings will be blown off - whether you are a die-hard bull or not, if you want to continue in 'simple mode', you have to see this signal." PANews reported on October 5th that trader Eugene Ng Ah Sio said on his personal channel: "Once BTC hits a new all-time high, all ceilings will be blown off - whether you are a die-hard bull or not, if you want to continue in 'simple mode', you have to see this signal."