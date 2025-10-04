MetaMask to Launch Points Program as Prelude to MASK Token

MetaMask, the popular Web3 wallet developed by Consensys, has announced a points rewards program designed to incentivize user activity. The initiative, which rewards swaps and bridging transactions, is widely seen as a stepping stone toward the anticipated MASK token launch. Driving User Engagement and Decentralization CEO Joseph Lubin confirmed that the MASK token is “coming […] MetaMask, the popular Web3 wallet developed by Consensys, has announced a points rewards program designed to incentivize user activity. The initiative, which rewards swaps and bridging transactions, is widely seen as a stepping stone toward the anticipated MASK token launch. Driving User Engagement and Decentralization CEO Joseph Lubin confirmed that the MASK token is “coming […]