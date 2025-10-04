OCC Charter Race Heats Up: Coinbase Joins Circle, Paxos and Ripple

TLDR

Coinbase, Circle, Ripple & Paxos Compete for OCC Trust to Scale Nationwid

Crypto Giants Join OCC Charter Race to Streamline Compliance Nationwide

Coinbase Joins OCC Trust Charter Contest with Circle, Ripple, and Paxos

OCC Trust Charter Becomes Key Battleground for Crypto’s National Expansion

Race for OCC Charter Heats Up as Crypto Firms Target Federal Legitimacy

Coinbase has formally applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). This marks a pivotal move in its efforts to enhance regulatory oversight and expand institutional services. The OCC Trust Charter would complement its existing New York BitLicense and streamline compliance for future product offerings.

The company operates one of the largest crypto exchanges globally and seeks to solidify its role in digital asset custody. With this charter, Coinbase aims to accelerate its product development while ensuring institutional clients receive trusted services. The firm emphasized it is not entering traditional banking but is pursuing regulatory clarity to support its innovation pipeline.

Coinbase believes the OCC Trust Charter will simplify its multi-state compliance model and enable faster service rollouts. The application represents a strategic step to support long-term integration between the crypto economy and traditional finance. By seeking this federal oversight, Coinbase joins a growing list of digital asset firms eyeing national reach and clearer operational guidelines.

Circle Expands Regulatory Footprint with OCC Trust Charter Bid

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, also applied for an OCC Trust Charter earlier this year. The move aligns with its strategy to gain broader federal oversight beyond its New York state regulatory framework. By doing so, Circle expects to unlock nationwide capabilities for custody and payment services.

The company continues to grow its tokenized asset ecosystem and has steadily deepened partnerships with financial institutions. Circle believes the OCC Trust Charter offers a clear path to accelerate these partnerships under consistent rules. It views this charter as a tool to improve operational resilience and compliance efficiency.

Securing the charter would enable Circle to hold customer reserves directly and provide trust services in accordance with federal guidelines. It would also reduce reliance on fragmented state-level regimes. This national license may be crucial to scaling USDC adoption across both fintechs and traditional banking channels.

Ripple Pursues National Expansion Amid Regulatory Shifts

Ripple joined the OCC Trust Charter race as it pushes its RLUSD stablecoin and cross-border settlement infrastructure. It aims to utilize the license to standardize oversight across jurisdictions and establish regulatory confidence. With the charter, Ripple can manage digital assets and reserves directly, improving its operational flexibility.

Ripple already operates with several state licenses and global payment partners. However, a national charter would enable faster expansion of payment services across the US. It sees this federal route as vital to driving institutional use of its blockchain-based offerings.

This year, Ripple emphasized the importance of legal clarity and stablecoin regulation. It aims to position RLUSD within a fully compliant environment. The OCC Trust Charter fits into that roadmap as a regulatory anchor for its long-term US strategy.

Paxos Advances Tokenization Efforts Under Federal Oversight

Paxos, issuer of stablecoins like PYUSD and PAXG, is also in line for an OCC Trust Charter. The application would extend its authority from the NYDFS framework to the national level. Paxos aims to use the charter to increase efficiency in issuing tokenized assets and expanding custody services.

By securing the OCC Trust Charter, Paxos would streamline compliance and reduce operational delays across states. This would enhance confidence among institutional partners and boost integration with traditional financial networks. Paxos has signaled strong support for working closely with regulators during the process.

The charter would also enable Paxos to operate under a single, trusted federal regime. This creates room for broader innovation and competitive positioning in the tokenization space. With stablecoin adoption growing, Paxos seeks this national recognition to lead securely and transparently.

Among digital asset companies, only Anchorage Digital currently holds an OCC Trust Charter. The firm obtained this status in 2021 after extensive compliance investments and regulatory cooperation. Its success demonstrated the viability of this pathway for crypto-native firms.

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