Nomura Unit Eyes Wider Access To Crypto Trading In Japan: Report

Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Nomura Holdings is preparing to deepen its presence in Japan’s digital asset market as crypto activity surges, with its wholly owned subsidiary Laser Digital Holdings seeking a license to offer trading services to institutional clients. Laser, based in Switzerland, is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency, according to Chief Executive Officer Jez Mohideen. Mohideen told Bloomberg that the application reflects the group’s confidence in the country’s digital asset ecosystem. Transaction Value Doubles As Investors Embrace Digital Assets In Japan Japan’s crypto trading market has expanded rapidly this year. Data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association showed that the value of transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion, or about $230b, in the first seven months alone. Supportive policies abroad, particularly in the US, and anticipated changes at home such as tax cuts and new rules for crypto-focused funds have fueled the momentum. The move by Nomura comes as cryptocurrencies push further into mainstream financial services in Japan. Daiwa Securities, the country’s second-largest brokerage, announced this week that clients at its 181 retail branches can now use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen. Government Reforms On Tax And Rules Boost Market Participation In Japan Nomura unveiled Laser in 2022 to offer services ranging from asset management to venture capital. The unit secured a full crypto business license in Dubai in 2023 and set up a Japanese subsidiary the same year. If granted approval, Laser plans to provide broker-dealer services for both traditional financial institutions and crypto firms, including digital-asset exchanges operating in Japan. Industry observers say that younger investors and institutional players are increasingly turning to digital assets as part of their portfolios, particularly as the government moves to ease tax burdens and refine rules. Japan’s market has also drawn global attention for its pace of growth. In the 12 months to June 2025, the country recorded a 120% increase in on-chain value received, outpacing South Korea, India and Vietnam. The growth has been helped by reforms treating more tokens as investment instruments and the licensing of the first yen-backed stablecoin issuer. Global Institutions Eye Japan’s Fast Evolving Crypto Market Landscape Still, Laser’s performance has not been without challenges. Nomura reported a quarterly loss in Europe earlier this year, partly linked to what CFO Hiroyuki Moriuchi described as the unit’s “not very good” results. Mohideen had initially expected Laser to turn a profit within two years of its launch, though he later cautioned that breaking even might take longer. Even with those setbacks, the planned expansion into Japan signals Nomura’s intent to solidify its role in a market that is evolving quickly and attracting global financial institutions. For regulators, the arrival of new players such as Laser highlights the balancing act of fostering innovation while maintaining strict oversightNomura Holdings is preparing to deepen its presence in Japan’s digital asset market as crypto activity surges, with its wholly owned subsidiary Laser Digital Holdings seeking a license to offer trading services to institutional clients. Laser, based in Switzerland, is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency, according to Chief Executive Officer Jez Mohideen. Mohideen told Bloomberg that the application reflects the group’s confidence in the country’s digital asset ecosystem. Transaction Value Doubles As Investors Embrace Digital Assets In Japan Japan’s crypto trading market has expanded rapidly this year. Data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association showed that the value of transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion, or about $230b, in the first seven months alone. Supportive policies abroad, particularly in the US, and anticipated changes at home such as tax cuts and new rules for crypto-focused funds have fueled the momentum. The move by Nomura comes as cryptocurrencies push further into mainstream financial services in Japan. Daiwa Securities, the country’s second-largest brokerage, announced this week that clients at its 181 retail branches can now use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen. Government Reforms On Tax And Rules Boost Market Participation In Japan Nomura unveiled Laser in 2022 to offer services ranging from asset management to venture capital. The unit secured a full crypto business license in Dubai in 2023 and set up a Japanese subsidiary the same year. If granted approval, Laser plans to provide broker-dealer services for both traditional financial institutions and crypto firms, including digital-asset exchanges operating in Japan. Industry observers say that younger investors and institutional players are increasingly turning to digital assets as part of their portfolios, particularly as the government moves to ease tax burdens and refine rules. Japan’s market has also drawn global attention for its pace of growth. In the 12 months to June 2025, the country recorded a 120% increase in on-chain value received, outpacing South Korea, India and Vietnam. The growth has been helped by reforms treating more tokens as investment instruments and the licensing of the first yen-backed stablecoin issuer. Global Institutions Eye Japan’s Fast Evolving Crypto Market Landscape Still, Laser’s performance has not been without challenges. Nomura reported a quarterly loss in Europe earlier this year, partly linked to what CFO Hiroyuki Moriuchi described as the unit’s “not very good” results. Mohideen had initially expected Laser to turn a profit within two years of its launch, though he later cautioned that breaking even might take longer. Even with those setbacks, the planned expansion into Japan signals Nomura’s intent to solidify its role in a market that is evolving quickly and attracting global financial institutions. For regulators, the arrival of new players such as Laser highlights the balancing act of fostering innovation while maintaining strict oversight

Nomura Unit Eyes Wider Access To Crypto Trading In Japan: Report

Author: CryptoNews
Source: CryptoNews
2025/10/03 14:04
3 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Nomura Holdings is preparing to deepen its presence in Japan’s digital asset market as crypto activity surges, with its wholly owned subsidiary Laser Digital Holdings seeking a license to offer trading services to institutional clients.

Laser, based in Switzerland, is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency, according to Chief Executive Officer Jez Mohideen.

Mohideen told Bloomberg that the application reflects the group’s confidence in the country’s digital asset ecosystem.

Transaction Value Doubles As Investors Embrace Digital Assets In Japan

Japan’s crypto trading market has expanded rapidly this year. Data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association showed that the value of transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion, or about $230b, in the first seven months alone.

Supportive policies abroad, particularly in the US, and anticipated changes at home such as tax cuts and new rules for crypto-focused funds have fueled the momentum.

The move by Nomura comes as cryptocurrencies push further into mainstream financial services in Japan. Daiwa Securities, the country’s second-largest brokerage, announced this week that clients at its 181 retail branches can now use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen.

Government Reforms On Tax And Rules Boost Market Participation In Japan

Nomura unveiled Laser in 2022 to offer services ranging from asset management to venture capital. The unit secured a full crypto business license in Dubai in 2023 and set up a Japanese subsidiary the same year.

If granted approval, Laser plans to provide broker-dealer services for both traditional financial institutions and crypto firms, including digital-asset exchanges operating in Japan.

Industry observers say that younger investors and institutional players are increasingly turning to digital assets as part of their portfolios, particularly as the government moves to ease tax burdens and refine rules.

Japan’s market has also drawn global attention for its pace of growth. In the 12 months to June 2025, the country recorded a 120% increase in on-chain value received, outpacing South Korea, India and Vietnam. The growth has been helped by reforms treating more tokens as investment instruments and the licensing of the first yen-backed stablecoin issuer.

Global Institutions Eye Japan’s Fast Evolving Crypto Market Landscape

Still, Laser’s performance has not been without challenges. Nomura reported a quarterly loss in Europe earlier this year, partly linked to what CFO Hiroyuki Moriuchi described as the unit’s “not very good” results. Mohideen had initially expected Laser to turn a profit within two years of its launch, though he later cautioned that breaking even might take longer.

Even with those setbacks, the planned expansion into Japan signals Nomura’s intent to solidify its role in a market that is evolving quickly and attracting global financial institutions.

For regulators, the arrival of new players such as Laser highlights the balancing act of fostering innovation while maintaining strict oversight.

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#On-chain

You May Also Like

XRP Price Tumbles Under $1.22 As Market Sentiment Turns Sour

XRP Price Tumbles Under $1.22 As Market Sentiment Turns Sour

XRP price extended losses and traded below $1.220. The price is now consolidating losses and faces hurdles near $1.2350 and $1.250. XRP price started another decline
Share
NewsBTC2026/06/03 11:48
Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows

Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows

BitcoinWorld Silver Price Dips Below $75 as Renewed Middle East Tensions Shift Safe-Haven Flows Silver prices (XAG/USD) slipped below the $75.00 mark during Tuesday
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 11:35
Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

BitcoinWorld Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols In a decisive security move that highlights evolving
Share
bitcoinworld2026/04/02 17:15

Trending News

More

MAGA fans flip out on Trump for praising Senate leader: 'Why are you thanking Thune?'

FACT CHECK: No Supreme Court order blocking Dela Rosa’s ICC arrest

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

Bitcoin Dips Below $66,000: Market Context and Key Levels to Watch

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,158.84
$67,158.84$67,158.84

-0.21%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,873.32
$1,873.32$1,873.32

-2.17%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.85
$74.85$74.85

-2.01%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2330
$1.2330$1.2330

+0.88%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage