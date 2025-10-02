Nasdaq’s VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19M

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower raises $19M to expand its XRP treasury strategy, strengthening long-term digital asset holdings amid growing corporate adoption.

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has taken a significant step in its digital asset strategy. The company states it has successfully obtained a further common stock offering in the sum of $19 million. The shares were trading at $6.05, higher than the previous market close, indicating strong interest from investors. The new capital will be used to acquire, manage and hold XRP long-term.

VivoPower Strengthens XRP Strategy with New Capital Raise

According to the official announcement, VivoPower allocated new common shares at premium valuation. The deployment yielded gross proceeds of $19 million, further bolstering its financial standing for the expansion of the crypto treasury. The equity round follows a previous Regulation S offering, led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud.

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The company explained that the transaction was done under a registration statement under Form F-1. It is effective as ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2025. The offering was made by a written prospectus, which was subsequently filed with the SEC. VivoPower also noted that the announcement is not a solicitation to buy or sell any securities.

The company’s strategy demonstrates its long-term commitment to the Ripple native token. Officials have mentioned XRP as a treasury asset for acquisition, holding and liquidity management. The theme is building a diversified reserve consistent with the recent U.S. legislation for digital asset treasuries. This framework has provided a way for companies like VivoPower to learn to tap into regulated crypto adoption with a stronger confidence base.

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc is another example of corporate adoption of XRP. The company, which is active in the vertical farming and agricultural technology industry, recently added XRP to its payments and treasury functions. Its CEO, James Li, unveiled the strategy at OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference in August 2025.

Corporate Moves Reflect Growing XRP Adoption

Industry experts emphasise that these announcements signal an emerging trend of corporate adoption of XRP. Regulatory clarity in the United States has spurred the treasury expansion of one crypto company, VivoPower, and the integration of Nature’s Miracle into the payment system of another, BitValent. This regulatory change has increased the number of companies looking to balance their balance sheets with assets based on the blockchain.

At the same time, XRP continues to be defined as a digital asset for market utility. Impervious to hacks, virtual settlements, payment and treasury applications are becoming appealing to firms that wish to be efficient and transparent. It is expected that more companies traded on NASDAQ could follow such steps in the near future.

Still, market observers are also tempted to include potential risks. Volatility, compliance costs and long-term liquidity strategies raise concerns. Critics state that corporations need to balance innovation and the prudent oversight of exposure to digital assets.

Despite these concerns, the path is obvious. The use of blockchain treasuries in corporations is growing, and XRP is one of the most popular options for treasuries. If the trend is to be accelerated, it could change the way that companies manage reserves and payments, not to mention the liquidation of assets, in the next downturn.

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