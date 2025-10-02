XRP Price Prediction: Token Rallies Following Japan’s SBI Institutional Lending Launch

TLDR

XRP increased 5.2% in 24 hours, moving from $2.84 to $2.97 between October 1-2, 2025

SBI in Japan launched an institutional lending program for XRP focused on large-scale payments

Trading volume surged above 160 million tokens, more than double the daily average

Seven spot XRP ETF applications are pending SEC decisions starting October 18, 2025

Analyst Ali Martinez predicts a breakout above $2.94 could push XRP to $3.00-$3.15

XRP climbed from $2.84 to $2.97 between October 1 and October 2, 2025. The price increase happened over a 24-hour period ending at 02:00 on October 2.

XRP Price

The rally followed news from Japan’s SBI. The financial institution unveiled a new institutional lending program for XRP. The program targets large-scale payment applications.

Trading volume exceeded 160 million tokens during the surge. This figure represents more than double the typical daily average. The increased activity began at 08:00 on October 1.

Price action showed XRP breaking through resistance at $2.86. The token quickly moved to $2.92 on volume of 164.5 million tokens. Buyers defended the $2.93 level through multiple retests during consolidation.

The token traded within a $0.16 range throughout the period. Prices fluctuated between $2.82 and $2.98. Volatility measured approximately 5.6% across the trading band.

ETF Decision Timeline

Seven spot XRP ETF applications currently await SEC review. The decision window opens on October 18, 2025. Traders are positioning ahead of the deadline.

The regulatory decision could impact price direction. Market participants are watching for approval signals. The $3.00 level remains a psychological barrier for the token.

Technical Levels and Momentum

Support established at $2.93 after repeated price defenses. Resistance sits between $2.96 and $2.98. A 4.8 million token burst occurred during late-session trading.

Source: TradingView

The hourly chart displayed an ascending structure. Higher lows formed at $2.96 to $2.97 leading into peak prices. XRP touched $2.98 before sellers pushed back.

Analyst Ali Martinez identifies $2.94 as a key breakout level. His analysis suggests a move through this resistance could target $3.00 to $3.15. Martinez also notes potential bearish divergence on weekly charts.

The Awesome Oscillator reads -0.0625, showing weak bearish momentum. Red bars are changing to green, indicating declining selling pressure. A potential short-term reversal may be developing.

XRP holds a market cap around $175.8 billion. The 24-hour trading volume reached nearly $6.58 billion. The token ranks among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Price forecasting platform Changelly projects an average trading price of $3.19 for October 2025. Their analysis shows XRP gained 3.02% during September. The increase added roughly $0.09 to the token’s value.

Asian liquidity flows from SBI’s lending program may sustain buying pressure. Traders are monitoring whether demand continues into U.S. trading hours. Peer tokens in the CD20 index rallied 4-5% with elevated volume.

At press time, XRP trades at $2.94, reflecting a 4.1% increase over 24 hours. The support level sits at $2.84. A break below could lead to tests of $2.80.

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