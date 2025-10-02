Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
TLDR XRP increased 5.2% in 24 hours, moving from $2.84 to $2.97 between October 1-2, 2025 SBI in Japan launched an institutional lending program for XRP focused on large-scale payments Trading volume surged above 160 million tokens, more than double the daily average Seven spot XRP ETF applications are pending SEC decisions starting October 18, [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Token Rallies Following Japan’s SBI Institutional Lending Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR XRP increased 5.2% in 24 hours, moving from $2.84 to $2.97 between October 1-2, 2025 SBI in Japan launched an institutional lending program for XRP focused on large-scale payments Trading volume surged above 160 million tokens, more than double the daily average Seven spot XRP ETF applications are pending SEC decisions starting October 18, [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Token Rallies Following Japan’s SBI Institutional Lending Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP Price Prediction: Token Rallies Following Japan’s SBI Institutional Lending Launch

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/10/02 14:37
3 min read
XRP
XRP$1.2441-1.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.002824+2.80%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

TLDR

  • XRP increased 5.2% in 24 hours, moving from $2.84 to $2.97 between October 1-2, 2025
  • SBI in Japan launched an institutional lending program for XRP focused on large-scale payments
  • Trading volume surged above 160 million tokens, more than double the daily average
  • Seven spot XRP ETF applications are pending SEC decisions starting October 18, 2025
  • Analyst Ali Martinez predicts a breakout above $2.94 could push XRP to $3.00-$3.15

XRP climbed from $2.84 to $2.97 between October 1 and October 2, 2025. The price increase happened over a 24-hour period ending at 02:00 on October 2.

xrp priceXRP Price

The rally followed news from Japan’s SBI. The financial institution unveiled a new institutional lending program for XRP. The program targets large-scale payment applications.

Trading volume exceeded 160 million tokens during the surge. This figure represents more than double the typical daily average. The increased activity began at 08:00 on October 1.

Price action showed XRP breaking through resistance at $2.86. The token quickly moved to $2.92 on volume of 164.5 million tokens. Buyers defended the $2.93 level through multiple retests during consolidation.

The token traded within a $0.16 range throughout the period. Prices fluctuated between $2.82 and $2.98. Volatility measured approximately 5.6% across the trading band.

ETF Decision Timeline

Seven spot XRP ETF applications currently await SEC review. The decision window opens on October 18, 2025. Traders are positioning ahead of the deadline.

The regulatory decision could impact price direction. Market participants are watching for approval signals. The $3.00 level remains a psychological barrier for the token.

Technical Levels and Momentum

Support established at $2.93 after repeated price defenses. Resistance sits between $2.96 and $2.98. A 4.8 million token burst occurred during late-session trading.

Source: TradingView

The hourly chart displayed an ascending structure. Higher lows formed at $2.96 to $2.97 leading into peak prices. XRP touched $2.98 before sellers pushed back.

Analyst Ali Martinez identifies $2.94 as a key breakout level. His analysis suggests a move through this resistance could target $3.00 to $3.15. Martinez also notes potential bearish divergence on weekly charts.

The Awesome Oscillator reads -0.0625, showing weak bearish momentum. Red bars are changing to green, indicating declining selling pressure. A potential short-term reversal may be developing.

XRP holds a market cap around $175.8 billion. The 24-hour trading volume reached nearly $6.58 billion. The token ranks among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Price forecasting platform Changelly projects an average trading price of $3.19 for October 2025. Their analysis shows XRP gained 3.02% during September. The increase added roughly $0.09 to the token’s value.

Asian liquidity flows from SBI’s lending program may sustain buying pressure. Traders are monitoring whether demand continues into U.S. trading hours. Peer tokens in the CD20 index rallied 4-5% with elevated volume.

At press time, XRP trades at $2.94, reflecting a 4.1% increase over 24 hours. The support level sits at $2.84. A break below could lead to tests of $2.80.

The post XRP Price Prediction: Token Rallies Following Japan’s SBI Institutional Lending Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.

Market Opportunity
XRP Logo
XRP Price(XRP)
$1.2441
$1.2441$1.2441
+1.79%
USD
XRP (XRP) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#Spot#DEX#ETF#Index

You May Also Like

NEAR Protocol Price Surges 10% as Bullish Technical Setup Puts $3.50 in Sight

NEAR Protocol Price Surges 10% as Bullish Technical Setup Puts $3.50 in Sight

The post NEAR Protocol Price Surges 10% as Bullish Technical Setup Puts $3.50 in Sight appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The AI crypto narrative is gaining
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 17:23
United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 1.841M above expectations (1.84M) in March 20

United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 1.841M above expectations (1.84M) in March 20

The post United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 1.841M above expectations (1.84M) in March 20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/04/02 22:31
Best Crypto Presale 2026: $GRUNTLE Crosses $105k as ETH and DOGE Drop 9%

Best Crypto Presale 2026: $GRUNTLE Crosses $105k as ETH and DOGE Drop 9%

The post Best Crypto Presale 2026: $GRUNTLE Crosses $105k as ETH and DOGE Drop 9% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bullish crypto positions lost $1.6 billion
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 17:22

Trending News

More

UST and CereTax Partner to Bring Embedded Payments and Tax Automation to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Paywint Announces Strategic Agenda & Opens Partnership Discussions for Money20/20 Asia

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

UAE non-oil growth subdued as headwinds buffet Kuwait and Egypt

Meme Coin Presale 2026: Capital Rotates as DOGE Drops 5% and $GRUNTLE Tops $105k

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,349.99
$67,349.99$67,349.99

+0.06%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,886.12
$1,886.12$1,886.12

-1.50%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.62
$75.62$75.62

-1.00%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00088
$1.00088$1.00088

-0.03%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2445
$1.2445$1.2445

+1.82%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage